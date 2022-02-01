Shake Shack to Participate in Investor Conferences

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK), today announced that the Company will be participating in the following investor conferences:

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, the Company will host a fireside chat at Cowen’s 6 th Annual Future of the Consumer: Sustainable Growth for a New Ecosystem Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 1:50 p.m. Eastern Time.

Annual Future of the Consumer: Sustainable Growth for a New Ecosystem Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 1:50 p.m. Eastern Time. On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, the Company will host virtual investor meetings at the Loop Capital Markets 2022 Investor Conference.

On Monday, June 6, 2022, the Company will host a fireside chat at Baird’s 2022 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 12:50 p.m. Eastern Time.

On Tuesday, June 7, 2022, the Company will host a fireside chat at William Blair’s Growth Stock Conference. The fireside chat will begin at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, the Company will host a fireside chat at Piper Sandler’s The Year of the Restaurant Industry Summit. The fireside chat will begin at 3:35 p.m. Eastern Time. This event will not be webcasted.

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the Company will host a virtual fireside chat at the Oppenheimer Consumer Conference. The virtual fireside chat will begin at 1:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Company will host a virtual fireside chat at the Jefferies Consumer Conference. The webcast will be available on Monday, June 20, 2022. The Company will also host in-person investor meetings as part of the conference on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 and Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

The fireside chats will be webcasted and available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at http://investor.shakeshack.com on the Events & Presentations page.

