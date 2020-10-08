Shake Shack to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 29, 2020

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK), will release Third Quarter 2020 financial results on October 29, 2020, after the market closes. In conjunction with the earnings release, Shake Shack will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Randy Garutti, Chief Executive Officer, and Tara Comonte, President and Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-0792, or for international callers by dialing (201) 689-8263. A replay of the call will be available until November 5, 2020 by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13710062.

The live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the Events & Presentations section on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investor.shakeshack.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack is a modern day “roadside” burger stand known for its 100% all-natural Angus beef burgers, chicken sandwiches and flat-top Vienna beef dogs (no hormones or antibiotics – ever), spun-fresh frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, craft beer and wine and more. With its fresh, simple, high-quality food at a great value, Shake Shack is a fun and lively community gathering place with widespread appeal. Shake Shack’s mission is to Stand for Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and caring hiring practices to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the company has expanded to more than 280 locations in 30 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, including more than 95 international locations including London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Philippines, Mexico, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Moscow, Seoul and more.

