Shake Shack to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 4, 2023

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK), will release first quarter 2023 financial results on May 4, 2023, before the market opens. In conjunction with the earnings release, Shake Shack will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Randy Garutti, Chief Executive Officer, and Katherine Fogertey, Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-0792, or for international callers by dialing (201) 689-8263. A replay of the call will be available until May 11, 2023 by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13736805.

The live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the Events & Presentations section on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investor.shakeshack.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It’s known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal. Shake Shack’s purpose is to Stand For Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and employee development, to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to over 440 locations systemwide, including over 290 in 32 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and over 150 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

