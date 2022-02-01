Shake Shack Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter 2022:

Total revenue of $238.5 million, up 17.4% versus 2021, including $229.9 million of Shack sales and $8.6 million of Licensing revenue.

System-wide sales of $364.1 million, up 15.8% versus 2021.

Same-Shack sales up 5.1% versus 2021.

Operating loss of $6.3 million. Shack-level operating profit (1) of $43.2 million, or 18.8% of Shack sales.

of $6.3 million.

Net loss of $11.1 million. Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $19.3 million.

of $11.1 million.

Net loss attributable to Shake Shack Inc. of $10.7 million, or a loss of $0.27 per share. Adjusted pro forma net loss (1) of $2.6 million, or a loss of $0.06 per fully exchanged and diluted share.

of $10.7 million, or a loss of $0.27 per share.

Opened 22 new domestic Company-operated Shacks. Opened 13 new licensed Shacks, including locations in China, Japan, and Mexico.

Financial Highlights for the Fiscal Year 2022:

Total revenue of $900.5 million, up 21.7% versus 2021, including $869.3 million of Shack sales and $31.2 million of Licensing revenue.

System-wide sales of $1,378.5 million, up 22.7% versus 2021.

Same-Shack sales up 7.8% versus 2021.

Operating loss of $26.9 million. Shack-level operating profit (1) of $151.0 million, or 17.4% of Shack sales.

of $26.9 million.

Net loss of $26.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $70.5 million.

of $26.0 million.

Net loss attributable to Shake Shack Inc. of $24.1 million, or a loss of $0.61 per share. Adjusted pro forma net loss (1) of $12.9 million, or a loss of $0.31 per fully exchanged and diluted share.

of $24.1 million, or a loss of $0.61 per share.

Opened 36 new domestic Company-operated Shacks. Opened 33 new licensed Shacks, including locations in 4 new markets in China.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK) has posted its results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year ended December 28, 2022 in a Shareholder Letter in the Quarterly Results section of the Company’s Investor Relations website, which can be found here: Q4 2022 Shareholder Letter.

Shake Shack will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Randy Garutti, Chief Executive Officer, and Katherine Fogertey, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-0792, or for international callers by dialing (201) 689-8263. A replay of the call will be available until February 23, 2023 by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13734860.

The live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at investor.shakeshack.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

(1) Shack-level operating profit, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted pro forma net income (loss) are non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP is set forth in the schedules accompanying this release. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It’s known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal. Shake Shack’s purpose is to Stand For Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and employee development, to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to over 440 locations system-wide, including about 290 in 32 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and over 150 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

Skip the line with the Shack App, a mobile ordering app that lets you save time by ordering ahead! Guests can select their location, pick their food, choose a pickup time and their meal will be cooked-to-order and timed to arrival. Available on iOS and Android.

Definitions

The following definitions apply to these terms as used in this release:

“Shack sales” is defined as the aggregate sales of food, beverages, gift card breakage income and Shake Shack branded merchandise at domestic Company-operated Shacks and excludes sales from licensed Shacks.

“System-wide sales” is an operating measure and consists of sales from the Company’s domestic Company-operated Shacks, domestic licensed Shacks and international licensed Shacks. The Company does not recognize the sales from licensed Shacks as revenue. Of these amounts, revenue is limited to licensing revenue based on a percentage of sales from domestic and international licensed Shacks, as well as certain up-front fees, such as territory fees and opening fees.

“Same-Shack sales” represents Shack sales for the comparable Shack base, which is defined as the number of domestic Company-operated Shacks open for 24 full fiscal months or longer. For consecutive days that Shacks were temporarily closed, the comparative period was also adjusted.

“Shack-level operating profit,” a non-GAAP measure, is defined as Shack sales less Shack-level operating expenses including Food and paper costs, Labor and related expenses, Other operating expenses and Occupancy and related expenses.

“Shack-level operating profit margin,” a non-GAAP measure, is defined as Shack sales less Shack-level operating expenses including Food and paper costs, Labor and related expenses, Other operating expenses and Occupancy and related expenses as a percentage of Shack sales.

“EBITDA,” a non-GAAP measure, is defined as Net income (loss) before interest expense (net of interest income), Income tax expense (benefit), and Depreciation and amortization expense.

“Adjusted EBITDA,” a non-GAAP measure, is defined as EBITDA (as defined above), excluding equity-based compensation expense, deferred lease costs, Impairment and loss on disposal of assets, amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs, as well as certain non-recurring items that the Company does not believe directly reflect its core operations and may not be indicative of the Company’s recurring business operations.

“Adjusted pro forma net income,” a non-GAAP measure, represents Net income (loss) attributable to Shake Shack Inc. assuming the full exchange of all outstanding SSE Holdings, LLC membership interests (“LLC Interests”) for shares of Class A common stock, adjusted for certain non-recurring and other items that the Company does not believe directly reflect its core operations and may not be indicative of the Company’s recurring business operations.

SHAKE SHACK INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 28

2022 December 29

2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 230,521 $ 302,406 Marketable securities 80,707 80,000 Accounts receivable, net 13,877 13,657 Inventories 4,184 3,850 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,699 9,763 Total current assets 343,988 409,676 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $290,362 and $222,768, respectively 467,031 389,386 Operating lease assets 367,488 347,277 Deferred income taxes, net 300,538 298,668 Other assets 15,817 12,563 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,494,862 $ 1,457,570 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 20,407 $ 19,947 Accrued expenses 47,945 36,892 Accrued wages and related liabilities 17,576 14,638 Operating lease liabilities, current 42,238 35,519 Other current liabilities 19,552 14,501 Total current liabilities 147,718 121,497 Long-term debt 244,589 243,542 Long-term operating lease liabilities 427,227 400,113 Liabilities under tax receivable agreement, net of current portion 234,893 234,045 Other long-term liabilities 20,687 22,773 Total liabilities 1,075,114 1,021,970 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, no par value—10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of December 28, 2022 and December 29, 2021. — — Class A common stock, $0.001 par value—200,000,000 shares authorized; 39,284,998 and 39,142,397 shares issued and outstanding as of December 28, 2022 and December 29, 2021, respectively. 39 39 Class B common stock, $0.001 par value—35,000,000 shares authorized; 2,869,513 and 2,921,587 shares issued and outstanding as of December 28, 2022 and December 29, 2021, respectively. 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 415,611 405,940 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (20,537 ) 3,554 Accumulated other comprehensive income — 1 Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Shake Shack Inc. 395,116 409,537 Non-controlling interests 24,632 26,063 Total equity 419,748 435,600 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND MEMBERS’ EQUITY $ 1,494,862 $ 1,457,570

SHAKE SHACK INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended December 28

2022 December 29

2021 December 28

2022 December 29

2021 Shack sales $ 229,924 96.4 % $ 195,879 96.4 % $ 869,270 96.5 % $ 714,989 96.6 % Licensing revenue 8,605 3.6 % 7,377 3.6 % 31,216 3.5 % 24,904 3.4 % TOTAL REVENUE 238,529 100.0 % 203,256 100.0 % 900,486 100.0 % 739,893 100.0 % Shack-level operating expenses(1): Food and paper costs 67,939 29.5 % 60,790 31.0 % 261,584 30.1 % 218,262 30.5 % Labor and related expenses 66,404 28.9 % 57,893 29.6 % 257,358 29.6 % 215,114 30.1 % Other operating expenses 34,103 14.8 % 29,200 14.9 % 130,869 15.1 % 103,232 14.4 % Occupancy and related expenses 18,238 7.9 % 15,801 8.1 % 68,508 7.9 % 59,228 8.3 % General and administrative expenses 31,750 13.3 % 25,561 12.6 % 118,790 13.2 % 85,996 11.6 % Depreciation and amortization expense 19,207 8.1 % 15,610 7.7 % 72,796 8.1 % 58,991 8.0 % Pre-opening costs 6,474 2.7 % 4,524 2.2 % 15,050 1.7 % 13,291 1.8 % Impairment and loss on disposal of assets 728 0.3 % 370 0.2 % 2,425 0.3 % 1,632 0.2 % TOTAL EXPENSES 244,843 102.6 % 209,749 103.2 % 927,380 103.0 % 755,746 102.1 % LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (6,314 ) (2.6 ) % (6,493 ) (3.2 ) % (26,894 ) (3.0 ) % (15,853 ) (2.1 ) % Other income (expense), net 2,396 1.0 % (62 ) — % 4,127 0.5 % 95 — % Interest expense (373 ) (0.2 ) % (353 ) (0.2 ) % (1,518 ) (0.2 ) % (1,577 ) (0.2 ) % LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (4,291 ) (1.8 ) % (6,908 ) (3.4 ) % (24,285 ) (2.7 ) % (17,335 ) (2.3 ) % Income tax expense (benefit) 6,780 2.8 % 3,441 1.7 % 1,682 0.2 % (7,224 ) (1.0 ) % NET LOSS (11,071 ) (4.6 ) % (10,349 ) (5.1 ) % (25,967 ) (2.9 ) % (10,111 ) (1.4 ) % Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (354 ) (0.1 ) % (619 ) (0.3 ) % (1,876 ) (0.2 ) % (1,456 ) (0.2 ) % NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAKE SHACK INC. $ (10,717 ) (4.5 ) % $ (9,730 ) (4.8 ) % $ (24,091 ) (2.7 ) % $ (8,655 ) (1.2 ) % Loss per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ (0.27 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (0.22 ) Diluted $ (0.27 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (0.22 ) Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding: Basic 39,283 39,141 39,237 39,085 Diluted 39,283 39,141 39,237 39,085

________________ (1) As a percentage of Shack sales.

SHAKE SHACK INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Fiscal Year Ended December 28

2022 December 29

2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss (including amounts attributable to non-controlling interests) $ (25,967 ) $ (10,111 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 72,796 58,991 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,047 867 Amortization of cloud computing asset 1,500 1,245 Non-cash operating lease cost 58,801 50,888 Equity-based compensation 13,326 8,703 Deferred income taxes (3,357 ) (10,379 ) Non-cash interest expense 218 353 (Gain) loss on sale of marketable securities — 5 Impairment and loss on disposal of assets 2,425 1,632 Other non-cash expense (income) (1 ) (4 ) Unrealized loss on equity securities 158 277 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 9,139 (4,193 ) Inventories (334 ) (962 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,473 ) 4,913 Other assets (8,065 ) (2,722 ) Accounts payable 3,541 (6,450 ) Accrued expenses 4,707 7,175 Accrued wages and related liabilities 2,859 4,200 Other current liabilities 8,541 (1,166 ) Operating lease liabilities (61,364 ) (43,417 ) Other long-term liabilities (756 ) (1,443 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 76,741 58,402 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (142,559 ) (101,495 ) Purchases of marketable securities (865 ) (47,399 ) Sales of marketable securities — 4,004 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (143,424 ) (144,890 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of discount — 243,750 Deferred financing costs — (169 ) Payments on principal of finance leases (2,974 ) (2,694 ) Distributions paid to non-controlling interest holders (410 ) (968 ) Debt issuance costs — (1,075 ) Net proceeds from stock option exercises 424 6,731 Employee withholding taxes related to net settled equity awards (2,242 ) (3,554 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES (5,202 ) 242,021 INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (71,885 ) 155,533 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 302,406 146,873 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 230,521 $ 302,406

SHAKE SHACK INC.



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



(UNAUDITED)

To supplement the Consolidated Financial Statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: Shack-level operating profit, Shack-level operating profit margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted pro forma net loss and adjusted pro forma loss per fully exchanged and diluted share and adjusted pro forma effective tax rate (collectively the “non-GAAP financial measures”).

Shack-Level Operating Profit

Shack-level operating profit is defined as Shack sales less Shack-level operating expenses including Food and paper costs, Labor and related expenses, Other operating expenses and Occupancy and related expenses.

How This Measure Is Useful

When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, Shack-level operating profit and Shack-level operating profit margin are supplemental measures of operating performance that the Company believes are useful measures to evaluate the performance and profitability of its Shacks. Additionally, Shack-level operating profit and Shack-level operating profit margin are key metrics used internally by management to develop internal budgets and forecasts, as well as assess the performance of its Shacks relative to budget and against prior periods. It is also used to evaluate team member compensation as it serves as a metric in certain performance-based team member bonus arrangements. The Company believes presentation of Shack-level operating profit and Shack-level operating profit margin provides investors with a supplemental view of its operating performance that can provide meaningful insights to the underlying operating performance of the Shacks, as these measures depict the operating results that are directly impacted by the Shacks and exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the ongoing operations of the Shacks. It may also assist investors to evaluate the Company’s performance relative to peers of various sizes and maturities and provides greater transparency with respect to how management evaluates the business, as well as the financial and operational decision-making.

Limitations of the Usefulness of this Measure

Shack-level operating profit and Shack-level operating profit margin may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Presentation of Shack-level operating profit and Shack-level operating profit margin is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Shack-level operating profit excludes certain costs, such as General and administrative expenses and Pre-opening costs, which are considered normal, recurring cash operating expenses and are essential to support the operation and development of the Company’s Shacks. Therefore, this measure may not provide a complete understanding of the Company’s operating results as a whole and Shack-level operating profit and Shack-level operating profit margin should be reviewed in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of Shack-level operating profit to Loss from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is set forth below.

Fiscal Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended (dollar amounts in thousands) December 28

2022 December 29

2021 December 28

2022 December 29

2021 Loss from operations $ (6,314 ) $ (6,493 ) $ (26,894 ) $ (15,853 ) Less: Licensing revenue 8,605 7,377 31,216 24,904 Add: General and administrative expenses 31,750 25,561 118,790 85,996 Depreciation and amortization expense 19,207 15,610 72,796 58,991 Pre-opening costs 6,474 4,524 15,050 13,291 Impairment and loss on disposal of assets(1) 728 370 2,425 1,632 Shack-level operating profit $ 43,240 $ 32,195 $ 150,951 $ 119,153 Total revenue $ 238,529 $ 203,256 $ 900,486 $ 739,893 Less: Licensing revenue 8,605 7,377 31,216 24,904 Shack sales $ 229,924 $ 195,879 $ 869,270 $ 714,989 Shack-level operating profit margin(2,3) 18.8 % 16.4 % 17.4 % 16.7 %

________________ (1) For the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 28, 2022, this amount includes a non-cash impairment charge of $0.1 million related to one Shack. (2) For the fiscal year ended December 28, 2022, Shack-level operating profit margin includes a $1.3 million cumulative catch-up adjustment for gift card breakage income, recognized in Shack sales. (3) As a percentage of Shack sales.

SHAKE SHACK INC.



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



(UNAUDITED)

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as Net loss before interest expense (net of interest income), Income tax expense (benefit) and Depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (as defined above) excluding equity-based compensation expense, deferred lease cost, Impairment loss on the disposal of assets, amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs, as well as certain non-recurring items that the Company does not believe directly reflect its core operations and may not be indicative of the Company’s recurring business operations.

How These Measures Are Useful

When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of operating performance that the Company believes are useful measures to facilitate comparisons to historical performance and competitors’ operating results. Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric used internally by management to develop internal budgets and forecasts and also serves as a metric in its performance-based equity incentive programs and certain bonus arrangements. The Company believes presentation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA provides investors with a supplemental view of the Company’s operating performance that facilitates analysis and comparisons of its ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of the Company’s ongoing operating performance.

Limitations of the Usefulness of These Measures

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Presentation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA exclude certain normal recurring expenses. Therefore, these measures may not provide a complete understanding of the Company’s performance and should be reviewed in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to Net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is set forth below.

Fiscal Quarter Ended Fiscal Year Ended (in thousands) December 28

2022 December 29

2021 December 28

2022 December 29

2021 Net loss $ (11,071 ) $ (10,349 ) $ (25,967 ) $ (10,111 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 19,207 15,610 72,796 58,991 Interest expense, net 373 353 1,518 1,577 Income tax expense (benefit) 6,780 3,441 1,682 (7,224 ) EBITDA 15,289 9,055 50,029 43,233 Equity-based compensation 3,171 2,740 13,326 8,703 Amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs 420 310 1,500 1,245 Deferred lease costs(1) (339 ) 8 (2,247 ) 245 Impairment and loss on disposal of assets(2) 728 370 2,425 1,632 Legal settlements (40 ) (59 ) 6,710 560 Gift card breakage cumulative catch-up adjustment — — (1,281 ) — Executive transition costs 34 — 34 179 Debt offering related costs(3) — (5 ) — 231 Other income related to the adjustment of liabilities under tax receivable agreement — (2 ) — (2 ) ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 19,263 $ 12,417 $ 70,496 $ 56,026 Adjusted EBITDA margin(4) 8.1 % 6.1 % 7.8 % 7.6 %

________________ (1) Reflects the extent to which lease expense is greater than or less than contractual fixed base rent. (2) For the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 28, 2022, this amount includes a non-cash impairment charge of $0.1 million related to one Shack. (3) Costs incurred in connection with the Company’s Convertible Notes, issued in March 2021, including consulting and advisory fees. (4) Calculated as a percentage of total revenue, which was $238.5 million and $900.5 million for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 28, 2022, respectively, and $203.3 million and $739.9 million for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 29, 2021, respectively.

SHAKE SHACK INC.



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



(UNAUDITED)

Adjusted Pro Forma Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Pro Forma Earnings (Loss) Per Fully Exchanged and Diluted Share

Adjusted pro forma net loss represents Net loss attributable to Shake Shack Inc. assuming the full exchange of all outstanding SSE Holdings, LLC membership interests (“LLC Interests”) for shares of Class A common stock, adjusted for certain non-recurring items that the Company does not believe are directly related to its core operations and may not be indicative of recurring business operations.

Contacts

Media:

Meg Davis, Shake Shack



[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Melissa Calandruccio, ICR



Michelle Michalski, ICR



(844) SHACK-04 (844-742-2504)



[email protected]

Read full story here