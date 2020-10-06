Seven Wonders Learning Finds Wirecast Studio Ideal for Dynamic, Multi-camera Virtualized Training

Nevada City, California, October 1st, 2020 — Telestream, a global leader in file-based media workflow orchestration, media streaming and delivery technologies, today announced that its Wirecast Studio streaming solution is allowing Seven Wonders Learning Founder and CEO William Cook to transform his dynamic, in person best practices training workshops to an online meeting forum.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cook traveled the world to share his expertise—in subjects like IT management, digital security, and team building–but safety-minded health and travel restrictions curtailed the face-to-face training workshops his Las Vegas-based training and consulting services company had long provided. By virtualizing his training sessions on the Zoom meeting platform, Cook has taken proactive steps to ensure that his business not only survives but thrives in this new business landscape.

In the spring of 2020, Cook discovered Telestream’s Wirecast Studio, a broadcast-quality video streaming solution capable of interfacing seamlessly with Zoom. Wirecast settings can be configured to deliver video directly to a Zoom client, which recognizes the incoming signal as a virtual camera source.

“With Wirecast Studio, I can create virtual camera views and chromakeyed composite shots, such as of me standing in front of my slides and pointing to them while I talk,” explained Cook. “By unifying multiple camera views with my presentation content, students can focus their attention on one area of their screens, resulting in less fatigue and a more engaging virtual learning experience.”

While the Covid-19 pandemic was the catalyst that pushed Cook to establish his TeleLearning™ Studio and transform his training business to a virtualized model, he had already been thinking about making this paradigm shift. In fact, the company roadmap may include making exclusive video-based training available on demand in the near future.

“Wirecast Studio provides a platform that makes my expertise readily available to my customers in real-time, without any of us having to spend time and money on travel. And, I can expand the number of training workshops I deliver each year and reach a broader audience, making my business more profitable. Wirecast Studio lets me preserve the interpersonal connection of in-person training while eliminating the landmines that can trip up a virtualized training experience.”