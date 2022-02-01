ServiceNow Launches Major Platform Expansion with the Utah Release

Latest Now Platform release unveils AI-powered process mining with RPA capabilities, search, workforce optimization for HR, and incident management enhancements to address security and operational risk

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, today announced a major platform expansion with the Now Platform Utah release. Utah is built to help organizations future-proof their businesses and drive outcomes faster in the face of continued economic uncertainty. The latest version of the intelligent, end-to-end platform for digital transformation includes AI-powered process mining with robotic process automation (RPA) capabilities, additional search enhancements, expanded Workforce Optimization, and Health and Safety Incident Management, all designed to help increase automation, simplify experiences, and offer greater organizational agility.





According to IDC, spending on digital technology will grow eight times faster than the economy in 20231, and by 2026, 40% of total revenue for G2000 organizations will be generated by digital products, services, and experiences.1 Even as technology budgets increase, leaders are going through a “great reprioritization” of tech investments based on the need for near-term organizational impact and time to value.

“Organizations no longer need to choose between speed and innovation, or great experiences and business growth,” said CJ Desai, president and chief operating officer at ServiceNow. “ServiceNow’s intelligent platform offers fast time to value, continuous net new innovation, and a simplified and seemingly invisible upgrade experience so customers can do more with less and transform their business models. Our latest release is designed for this moment – empowering organizations to maximize efficiency, accelerate ROI on digital spend, and create simplified, connected experiences across their entire value chain.”

Accelerating impact with purposeful automation

According to the 2023 Gartner® CIO and Technology Executive Survey, 46% of the organizations polled expect to increase spend on application modernization, and 50% will increase their spend on cloud platforms.2 As organizations increasingly digitize, ServiceNow helps deliver more value by orchestrating work across silos to multiply productivity and accelerate automation, now with new AI-powered features including:

AI Search Next Experience, uses AI and natural language processing to help service delivery workers find the information they need to do their jobs more effectively and resolve customer issues faster. AI Search also includes advanced features like auto-complete suggestions, exact match, and typo handling – allowing users to go directly to a record, to more quickly identify relevant materials that can help them resolve an issue.

Next Experience, uses AI and natural language processing to help service delivery workers find the information they need to do their jobs more effectively and resolve customer issues faster. AI Search also includes advanced features like auto-complete suggestions, exact match, and typo handling – allowing users to go directly to a record, to more quickly identify relevant materials that can help them resolve an issue. Process Optimization RPA solution to optimize process efficiencies and performance to help cut costs and improve customer satisfaction.

RPA solution to optimize process efficiencies and performance to help cut costs and improve customer satisfaction. Workforce Optimization

Document Intelligence

ServiceNow Impact is the industry’s first solution designed to help customers accelerate the return on their digital transformation investments. Enhancements to performance tools, as well as new Impact accelerators, are available in the Utah release. These additions help platform owners better manage system health and reduce the time it takes to bring critical dashboards online, for better visibility into the status of digital transformation initiatives.

Minimizing operational and security risk with solutions to boost agility

“Globally, the constant barrage of risk events, incidents, and disruptions have become so frequent that the increased level of risk is the ’new normal,’” according to Forrester3. To help organizations navigate an increasingly complex threat environment in the hybrid world of work, the Utah release empowers customers to innovate faster, operate with more agility, and manage increasing operational and cyber risk. New capabilities include:

Health and Safety Incident Management helps leaders foster a culture of wellness and productivity with tools that make it easier to report and resolve safety incidents and assign corrective and preventative actions for those incidents, while connecting siloes and reducing costs.

Security Incident Response Workspace Next Experience, allows security analysts to examine incidents within a central workspace, so they can be more efficient in urgent moments and analyze the growing volume of data associated with security incidents. Customers can build assessments and analyze reports within one workspace, and leverage Process Automation Designer to manage multiple workflows with no-code playbooks.

Next Experience, allows security analysts to examine incidents within a central workspace, so they can be more efficient in urgent moments and analyze the growing volume of data associated with security incidents. Customers can build assessments and analyze reports within one workspace, and leverage Process Automation Designer to manage multiple workflows with no-code playbooks. Operational Resilience Workspace provides an enterprise-wide view of critical risk information, such as issues, vulnerabilities, outages, and failed controls, for greater visibility, fast decision-making, and improved organizational performance. The new product experience increases productivity and simplifies navigation while a 360-degree view of dependencies and resilience metrics provides contextual understanding of upstream and downstream impacts across the organization.

provides an enterprise-wide view of critical risk information, such as issues, vulnerabilities, outages, and failed controls, for greater visibility, fast decision-making, and improved organizational performance. The new product experience increases productivity and simplifies navigation while a 360-degree view of dependencies and resilience metrics provides contextual understanding of upstream and downstream impacts across the organization. Log Export Service ServiceNow Vault – which protects business-critical applications – this solution seamlessly incorporates ServiceNow system and application logs into enterprise security analytics tools.

Simplifying experiences for smarter ways of working

To succeed in today’s highly competitive environment, organizations must find new ways to realize the full potential of their workforces and maximize engagement and productivity. The Now Platform Utah release introduces more simplified, unified admin and agent experiences across Next Experience, so employees work smarter and get more done, while delivering excellent experiences for customers. It also introduces a better way to create a connected workplace with insights to inform planning and make the most of office space. New capabilities include:

Theme Builder allows customers to easily create and manage branded themes via an intuitive interface that helps users create and preview a branded, personalized look and feel. These capabilities help organizations deliver consumer-grade experiences that work for everyone.

allows customers to easily create and manage branded themes via an intuitive interface that helps users create and preview a branded, personalized look and feel. These capabilities help organizations deliver consumer-grade experiences that work for everyone. Enterprise Architect Workspace allows users to gain control of app redundancy and limit unnecessary spending as organizations look to do more with less. This workspace provides a consolidated user experience for enterprise architects to make smarter decisions across their app portfolios while reducing risk and cost.

allows users to gain control of app redundancy and limit unnecessary spending as organizations look to do more with less. This workspace provides a consolidated user experience for enterprise architects to make smarter decisions across their app portfolios while reducing risk and cost. Workplace Lease Administration arms facility managers with powerful data and insights so they can more effectively track contracts and make informed decisions about office space while controlling costs. As the role of the physical office continues to evolve with the reality of hybrid work, additional enhancements to Workplace Space Management unlock insights for workplace leaders to re-design workspaces that respond to employee needs.

“Enterprises are increasingly looking to accelerate time to value and drive more growth from digital investments amid growing macroeconomic pressure,” said Stephen Elliot, group vice president, I&O, cloud operations, and DevOps at IDC. “As a result, IT and business leadership teams are evaluating shifts from legacy point solutions to modern cloud platforms in an accelerated manner, and across industries. This migration offers customers an ability to achieve faster outcomes and accelerated time to value with improved automation, increased agility, and more streamlined experiences. Armed with the ability to do more with less on one platform, enterprises have an opportunity to simplify and achieve competitive differentiation across processes and teams.”

What customers are saying about the Now Platform Utah release

Elara Caring

“Elara Caring is committed to delivering excellent patient, client and caregiver experiences through technology and mission-driven innovation,” said Christian Mate, chief information officer at Elara Caring. “ServiceNow is helping us deliver on this commitment with digital experiences that connect teams and streamline processes so caregivers can focus their time and energy on patients and clients. We’re excited to explore how the ServiceNow Utah release can help us continue to simplify experiences and drive organizational agility, while continuing to provide high-quality care.”

NASCAR

“Technology is quickly becoming the foundation for the sports industry. As a producer of some of the world’s largest sporting events, it’s critical to have a technology partner that can create a seamless, proactive experience for our employees, fans, and sponsors,” said Chris Tozier, managing director of enterprise applications at NASCAR. “The Now Platform will improve processes for employees, helping them to make decisions quickly and confidently. From day one, we recognized that ServiceNow’s platform could do more than simply improve workflows – the platform is critical to helping us drive growth and save on costs so we can set a new standard of experience. We expect the ServiceNow Utah release will accelerate our goal of becoming the most technologically advanced sports entertainment company.”

NVIDIA

“NVIDIA employees are our most important asset, and we are always looking for ways to help them improve their productivity,” said Sonu Nayyar, chief information officer at NVIDIA. “ServiceNow’s unified service management model helps NVIDIANs quickly resolve issues on their own so they can get back to doing their life’s work.”

Flinders University

“ServiceNow Customer Service Management (CSM), Field Service Management (FSM) and IT Service Management (ITSM) have helped Flinders University connect and automate mission critical processes across 20 business areas, and improve the service experience for our employees and customers,” said Manu Manuel, IDS platform lead for service management and process automation at Flinders University. “We now have a single place to track the statuses of requests, eliminating the need to have multiple teams managing multiple systems.”

“The ServiceNow Platform has helped us to simplify customer service and field operations on a level we never before thought possible, and we are excited to see how their new solutions will increase productivity and enable a more efficient use of resources,” said Jayne Preece, manager of customer and business improvement for property, facility, and development division, Flinders University.

Ryder System Inc.

“As a leader in transportation and logistics, Ryder has leaned on ServiceNow to power our digital transformation, helping us drive better experiences for our workforce across HR, IT, and finance functions,” said Tony Smith, senior manager IT service improvement at Ryder System Inc. “With the Utah release, we’re specifically excited to see ServiceNow expand solutions like Process Optimization across new workflows beyond ITSM. With these updates, we can further leverage the Now Platform to maximize the efficiency of our teams so we can continue delivering unmatched customer experiences.”

Samsung SDS America

“Through our partnership with ServiceNow, we have been able to co-create Zero Touch Mobility, a unique solution built on the Now Platform to simplify and hyperautomate mobile lifecycle management,” said Sean Im, president and CEO of Samsung SDS America. “We’re excited to use the new tools in ServiceNow’s Utah release that provide increased organizational agility, like Hardware Asset Management Workspace. These new tools will layer on top of the innovations inside of our Zero Touch Mobility solution and help our customers achieve better visibility across their suite of Android and iOS mobile devices so they can track, update, and manage with ease.”

World Cinema, Inc.

“Guest experience is critical to the success of our customers in the property management and hospitality industries, and ServiceNow will help us continue to raise the bar,” said Robert Grosz, president at World Cinema, Inc. “ServiceNow Field Service Management (FSM) and Customer Service Management (CSM) – combined with the transformative power of ServiceNow Impact – will unlock more responsive, proactive, and personalized service experiences from both field technicians and customer service agents so issues are resolved faster – often, before our customers’ guests even know there’s a problem. We’re excited to see ServiceNow continue to enhance the Now Platform with innovations in Utah. Process Optimization capabilities in FSM have the potential to help us operate with greater efficiency, while ServiceNow Impact gives us the ability to achieve fast time to value.”

Juniper Networks

“Prioritizing health and safety should be central to every company’s people strategy, regardless of where employees work,” said David Asplund, director, corporate environmental, health & safety at Juniper Networks. “We relied on ServiceNow’s health and safety tools to help safeguard our in-office teams throughout the pandemic through vaccination and COVID test tracking. As we move into a new era of work, the health and wellness of our employees remains a top concern, so we’re thrilled that ServiceNow is releasing new health and safety features in the Utah release so we can continue to protect our employees.”

Availability

The Now Platform Utah release is generally available today.

Additional information:

