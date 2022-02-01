Sentient Jet Returns as the Preferred Private Aviation Partner of the Kentucky Derby® and Backs Derby and Oaks Favorites

For the 148th Kentucky Derby, Sentient Jet proudly teams with “Epicenter” and “Echo Zulu,” and offers special access for card owners

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sentient Jet, a Directional Aviation company, pioneer in private aviation, and passionate supporter of the thoroughbred racing community, is proud to be back for its 7th year as a corporate partner of the Kentucky Derby®, Kentucky Oaks®, and Churchill Downs®, teaming with American Thoroughbred racehorses Epicenter and Echo Zulu.

Both horses are trained by Steve Asmussen, who became the all-time leading trainer of winners in North America at Saratoga last year. Derby contender, Epicenter, and Oaks contender, Echo Zulu, will be ridden by jockey Joel Rosario. Both horses are top contenders for their respective races and anticipated to be in the heat of the action on the racetrack. Additionally, each horse will be dressed in their race day best with Sentient Jet branded blankets.

“The Kentucky Derby is tradition at Sentient Jet which is why we are excited to be partnering with Winchell Thoroughbreds once again in supporting Epicenter and Echo Zulu come Oaks and Derby Day. Under the training of Steve Asmussen, we are confident they will give an exciting performance on the racetrack,” says Andrew Collins President and CEO of Sentient Jet.

As a strong supporter of the thoroughbred racing community, Sentient Jet was hand-selected as the first-ever private aviation partner of Churchill Downs and The Kentucky Derby. Over the past decade Sentient Jet has partnered with a number of leading thoroughbreds with successful careers, including Kentucky Derby Champions Nyquist and Country House, as well as notable names like Midnight Bourbon, Hidden Stash, Omaha Beach, Gronkowski, Tenfold, Combatant, and Lookin at Lee.

“Sentient Jet has been a great partner to team with over the years. This is not only the Derby’s 148th year but the event is back to full capacity and attendees can truly experience what makes the Derby so special. We’re looking forward to a great weekend ahead and are excited to see how Epicenter and Echo Zulu perform on race day,” says Ron Winchell, Partner at Winchell Thoroughbreds.

With the Kentucky Derby making its triumphant return to normal for its 148th Derby Day, Sentient Jet is similarly taking steps to return to its normal Derby Day traditions with its 4th Annual Derby Day Breakfast for Sentient Jet Card Owners that will be hosted by celebrity chef and Sentient Jet ambassador Bobby Flay. In addition to cooking a Southern-inspired, Kentucky-influenced breakfast, Chef Flay will also be sharing his annual Derby Day betting tips via Sentient Jet’s social channels (@sentientjet).

