Sentient Jet Furthers Commitment to Horseracing Through Partnership With American Thoroughbred “Sole Volante” for the 152nd Running of the Belmont Stakes

Leading private aviation company is the full sponsor of the 3-year-old thoroughbred whose name, Italian for “Flying Sun,” reflects the experience guests can anticipate on Sentient Jet

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sentient Jet, a Directional Aviation company, pioneer in private aviation, and passionate supporter of the thoroughbred racing community, is furthering its commitment to the sport of kings and anyone excited by the thunder of hooves around a race track through its partnership with American Thoroughbred racehorse Sole Volante for the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes.

Traditionally the last leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes is going first this year and is scheduled for this Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. This year’s Belmont Stakes will also have a different feel to it as it will be free of spectators and even horse owners, in keeping with health and safety guidelines in New York designed to inhibit the spread of COVID-19.

Regardless, Sole Volante is set to shine at the race. The 3-year-old thoroughbred – whose Italian name translates as “Flying Sun,” and reflects the illuminating travel experience guests can anticipate on Sentient Jet – is majority-owned by Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, headed by Dean and Patti Reeves, and will be ridden by Jockey Luca Panici. Sole Volante was purchased for $20,000, an unheard of price for a Triple Crown contender, and its participation in this race shows how far the thoroughbred has come.

Whatever its win, place or showing in the Belmont Stakes, Sole Volante is well-positioned to bring great visibility to Sentient Jet’s new Be Ready campaign launched in late May in response to the new ways people are traveling amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, including avoiding crowded locations, high-touch TSA checkpoints, and commercial aircraft. Indeed, Sentient Jet is helping longtime clients Dean and Patti Reeves “be ready” to travel to the remaining legs of the Triple Crown – the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes – later this year, providing a private aviation solution to get them there against a backdrop of important standards for health and safety. For this particular race though, the Reeves will be hosting a watch party on Saturday in Suwanee, Georgia.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Reeves Thoroughbred Racing and to join our clients Dean and Patti Reeves in cheering on Sole Volante in this year’s running of the Belmont Stakes,” said Andrew Collins, President and CEO of Sentient Jet, which is a full sponsor of the thoroughbred. “This horse brings a consistent record across six career outings into the first leg of the Triple Crown, and with the backing of all of us at Sentient Jet, it has a lot of enthusiasm behind it.”

Dean and Patti Reeves added, “This year’s Belmont Stakes is a singular race in a singular time for our country and the world. But like the champion we believe Sole Volante to be, you can’t keep a good horse down. While we won’t be trackside at Belmont Park, the cheering is going to get pretty loud come post time in Atlanta!”

