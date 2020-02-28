Sentar Awarded NIWC Pacific IT Support Services Contract

Sentar Selected to enhance Navy Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation (RDT&E) networks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cybersecurity–Sentar Inc. (Sentar), specializing in advanced Cybersecurity and Intelligence services and technologies, announced today the award from the Department of the Navy, Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pacific), to sustain and enhance the physical and logical infrastructure of the Research, Development, Testing, and Evaluation (RDT&E) network and associated IT services. This Indefinite-delivery, Indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract will extend Sentar’s support of the NIWC Pacific through 2025 with an overall ceiling of $86M.

Under the new contract, Sentar will support SSC Pacific’s Research, Development, Testing and Evaluation (RDT&E) and Secret RDT&E (SRDT&E) networks that provide critical communications and collaboration infrastructure for more than 130 Research & Development laboratories.

“These RDT&E networks enable the development of critical naval technologies that add new combat capability, improve weapon system resiliency, and enhance overall C5ISR effectiveness. This contract is just the most recent award among a portfolio of projects that expands our presence with NIWC Pacific,” said April Nadeau, Sentar’s Senior VP of Navy, Marine Corps and Health IT. “We are excited to deliver converged cyber domain solutions to better protect that infrastructure and ensure mission-critical operations for NIWC Pacific.”

Past awards under the Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pacific) include the Cyberwarfare Multiple Award Contract (MAC) awarded in July 2019, in which Sentar provided NIWC Pacific’s Naval Networks Analysis branch with Cyber Analytics In-Service Engineering Agent (ISEA) integrated Logistics Support, engineering and technical services in support of the Cyber Analytics In-Service Engineering Agency (CBISEA).

Work under this contract will be conducted in San Diego, California.

About Sentar, Inc.

Founded in 1990, Sentar is a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) providing advanced cybersecurity and Intel solutions and services that empower customers to securely leverage computing and network assets to their fullest potential. Sentar’s innovative cybersecurity technologies and services protect network and host computer resources from cyber attackers and malicious insiders. Sentar has offices in Huntsville, Alabama; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbia, Maryland; and San Antonio, Texas. For more information, visit www.sentar.com.

