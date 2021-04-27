Seeq Announces Amazon Web Services Data Integration Solution to Accelerate Industrial Analytics

SEATTLE, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Seeq Corporation, a leader in manufacturing and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) advanced analytics software, today announced a new offering on Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate access to manufacturing data for enabling AWS analytics on industrial data. The Seeq AWS Glue integration for Enterprise Historians, available on AWS Marketplace, simplifies industrial data discovery and migration to the AWS cloud using Seeq’s proven historian data access architecture.

Seeq also announced the completion of its SOC2 Type 1 certification. SOC 2 compliance is a critical consideration for companies evaluating SaaS applications to ensure vendors have the appropriate controls to protect data handled on their systems.

Seeq enables engineers and scientists in process manufacturing organizations to rapidly analyze, predict, collaborate, and share insights to improve production and business outcomes. Seeq customers include companies in the oil and gas, pharmaceutical, chemical, energy, mining, food and beverage, and other process industries.

AWS Glue is a serverless data integration service that makes it easy to discover, prepare, and combine data for analytics, machine learning, and application development. The integration of Seeq and AWS Glue creates a secure and virtualized connection to on premise historian databases, manages data discoverability, and enables data science teams to access this data for machine learning in AWS. The result is simplified access to machine data, process data, and contextual data stored in historian databases—including the OSIsoft PI system, OSIsoft PI Asset Framework (AF), AspenTech IP21—along with other data historians.

“Timely, ad hoc access to operational data is essential to advancing Industry 4.0 use cases through centralized data science and machine learning efforts, yet providing this functionality continues to vex many organizations,” says Jonathan Lang, IDC Research. “Solutions which rapidly liberate this data will accelerate and expand the insights and benefits of manufacturing data science initiatives.”

Seeq also announced the completion of a SOC 2 Type 1 attestation, performed by Tevora, an independent accounting firm which conducts audits of company practices and procedures related to customer data security. SOC 2 compliance is an important consideration for companies evaluating SaaS applications to ensure vendors have the appropriate controls to protect data handled on their systems. This audit affirms Seeq’s procedures, policies, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards relative to Security Trust Services Principle and Criteria including customer data protection, cybersecurity, and software management.

“Analytics software for manufacturing customers is an area long overdue for innovation,” says Megan Buntain, Director of Cloud Partnerships at Seeq. “By choosing Seeq SaaS to democratize innovations in big data, machine learning, and computer science, industrial organizations can easily access new capabilities to improve production and business success.”

In addition to Seeq integration with AWS, Seeq connects to an extensive set of data storage platforms from vendors including OSIsoft, Siemens, GE, Honeywell, Inductive Automation, AVEVA, AspenTech, Yokogawa, InfluxDB, Snowflake, and others.

Seeq is available worldwide through a global partner network of system integrators, which provides training and resale support for Seeq in over 40 countries, in addition to its direct sales organization in North America and Europe.

To learn more about Seeq visit seeq.com

About Seeq

Founded in 2013, Seeq publishes software applications for manufacturing organizations to rapidly find and share insights. Oil & gas, pharmaceutical, specialty chemical, utility, renewable energy and numerous other vertical industries rely on Seeq to improve production outcomes, including yield, margins, quality, and safety. Headquartered in Seattle, Seeq is a privately held virtual company with employees across the United States and sales representation in Asia, Canada, Europe, and South America. To learn more about Seeq visit ww.seeq.com.

About Amazon Web Services (AWS)

For 15 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any cloud workload, and it now has more than 200 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 80 Availability Zones (AZs) within 25 geographic regions, with announced plans for 15 more Availability Zones and five more AWS Regions in Australia, India, Indonesia, Spain, and Switzerland. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

