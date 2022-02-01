Seek Now Partners With HOVER

Seek Now’s Growing Inspection Platform Leverages HOVER’s Unique Technology to Transform Smartphone Photos into Fully Measured 3D Models

LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Seek Now, Inc. (“Seek Now”), the leading technology-enabled inspection platform and services provider to the Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance industry, today announced an integration with HOVER (“HOVER”), a technology company that transforms smartphone photos of any property into a digital twin with valuable 3D data.

“As a favored customer solution, HOVER is now integrated into our community of products and services that give customers more post-inspection options and flexibility with enhanced accuracy,” said Seek Now’s SVP of Insurance Product & Strategy, Corey Rice. “Seek Now is a growing digital marketplace that offers a wide geographical footprint the ability to inspect and deliver data to help our customers make faster and more accurate decisions at a reduced cost. As part of the Seek Now Digital Marketplace, HOVER provides our insurance carrier customers with the answers and solutions they seek.”

HOVER is a San Francisco based technology company creating accurate 3D models of homes with as few as eight photos. HOVER empowers all stakeholders involved in the home restoration process to see what’s possible and to collaborate effectively. Through the integration with HOVER, Seek Now’s Field Inspectors can now capture the photos required for a HOVER report to be produced on every eligible claim, which includes accurate measurements, complete roof and elevation data, and a 3D model of the property.

“HOVER’s partnership with Seek Now combines the most accurate measurements in the industry with top inspection methods, allowing insurers to settle claims quickly while reducing expenses,” said Ali Azhar, HOVER’s Chief Revenue Officer. “The integration unlocks a more efficient, transparent, and accurate process for carriers to settle claims, easing the burden for homeowners when faced with the difficult and often emotional process of home restoration in the aftermath of a catastrophic event.”

About Seek Now



Seek Now is reimagining how information is captured and transmitted in industries from insurance to real estate. Since 2012, the company has accelerated the development and implementation of technology to provide faster — and better — information than ever before. By embracing technological advancements, including augmented reality, 4D, and AI, Seek Now will diversify and open new service lines among multiple industries. To learn more, visit www.seek-now.com.

About HOVER



HOVER is developing the most accurate and usable data set of physical property to deliver a simpler and more transparent home improvement experience. Used by contractors, insurance adjusters and homeowners alike, HOVER drives efficiencies with a mobile app that measures, designs, and estimates costs all in one place; smartphone photos transform into beautifully rendered, fully-measured 3D models of any home. For more information, visit hover.to.

Contacts

Media:

