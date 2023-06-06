See You in Hell on June 6, 2023! Pre-Purchase for Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo® IV Available Now

The darkest, most expansive vision of Sanctuary to date offers players an abundant number of options to play their way

Raise Hell with the pre-purchase of the Diablo IV Standard, Deluxe, or Ultimate Edition, available now

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diablo® IV, the next generation installment in the genre-defining series by Blizzard Entertainment, will be released on June 6, 2023. Diablo IV will feature cross-platform play and progression on Windows® PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, plus couch co-op on consoles at launch.





“We are excited to soon be opening the gates to our most brutal vision of Sanctuary yet with Diablo IV,” said Rod Fergusson, general manager of Diablo. “We are bringing the darkness of the original game, fusing it with the progression elements of Diablo II and the visceral combat of Diablo III, culminating in the vast, active overworld of Diablo IV, which has been built to be supported for years to come. Players will have more choices than ever before as they battle unspeakable horrors, explore dungeons, collect Legendary loot, and uncover what the return of Lilith, the Blessed Mother, means for the world of Sanctuary.”

The demon Lilith and the angel Inarius united to create the world of Sanctuary in their desire to escape the Eternal Conflict between Heaven and Hell. But now, decades after the events of Diablo III: Reaper of Souls®, they are bitter enemies who have resorted to war against each other with their respective followers. The lands of Sanctuary have become plagued with ceaseless demons, and only the most steadfast of heroes will be able to hold in the face of darkness. Players will enter the world with their choice of five classes—the shapeshifting Druids, agile Rogues, elemental Sorceresses, brutal Barbarians, and cunning Necromancers. As players grow in power, they can build their gameplay experience in directions that appeal to them, experimenting with skill trees to showcase complimenting spells and abilities.

Debuting in the Diablo universe is an expansive overworld. Players will drive back the demons of Hell across the diverse zones of Sanctuary—the snow-frosted forests of Fractured Peaks, the windswept highlands of Scosglen, the festering swamps of Hawezar, the barren wastelands of the Dry Steppes, and the deserts of Kehjistan, home to the central city of Caldeum. The non-linear experience consists of a captivatingly epic story, over 140 dungeons, side-quests, and a plethora of loot. Mighty World Bosses will emerge, taunting players to defeat them in groups for a chance at their spoils, and Strongholds stand in wait for heroic adventurers to claim once again for the citizens of Sanctuary.

Also advancing the world-class ARPG experience is a robust end-game system, where players will continue to grow in power as they take on a medley of challenges. There’s the grueling Helltide, a regularly occurring event that brings a surge in demonic activity to Sanctuary, new ferocious and particularly challenging Nightmare Dungeons, an updated Paragon Board system to continue customizing heroes to new heights of power, Whispers of the Dead which grant Legendary rewards for selected world bounties, and Fields of Hatred offer designated grounds for building PvP renown.

Digital Pre-Purchase Editions & Bonuses

Diablo IV is available for digital pre-purchase as a Standard edition ($69.99), Deluxe edition ($89.99), and Ultimate edition ($99.99). Each digital edition includes one or more items to enlist against the Hellspawn that plague Sanctuary:

Standard Edition : Includes Open Beta Early Access * , the Light Bearer Mount in Diablo IV, the Inarius Wings & Inarius Murloc Pet in Diablo ® III ** , the Amalgam of Rage Mount in World of Warcraft ®** , and the Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set in Diablo Immortal ™**

: Includes Open Beta Early Access , the Light Bearer Mount in Diablo IV, the Inarius Wings & Inarius Murloc Pet in Diablo III , the Amalgam of Rage Mount in World of Warcraft , and the Umber Winged Darkness Cosmetics Set in Diablo Immortal Deluxe Edition : Includes everything in the Standard edition, plus up to 4 days Early Access to Diablo IV’s Launch *** , and Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock in Diablo IV, the Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor in Diablo IV, and the Temptation Mount in Diablo IV.

: Includes everything in the Standard edition, plus up to 4 days Early Access to Diablo IV’s Launch , and Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock in Diablo IV, the Hellborn Carapace Mount Armor in Diablo IV, and the Temptation Mount in Diablo IV. Ultimate Edition: Includes everything in the Deluxe edition, plus an Accelerated Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock in Diablo IV (a Premium Seasonal Battle Pass Unlock plus 20 Tier Skips and a cosmetic), and the Wings of the Creator Emote in Diablo IV.

The devout can also purchase the Diablo IV Limited Edition Collector’s Box****($96.66), which includes a double-sided electric Candle of Creation, a cloth map of Sanctuary, an Occult Mousepad, a pin of the Horadrim, two matted fine art prints (18.54” x 10.79”), and a Diablo IV Collector’s Edition Art book. Available for pre-purchase starting December 15 from the Blizzard Gear Store, and via select retailers in Australia and New Zealand.

*Actual platform availability and launch date(s) of the Beta subject to change. See Diablo.com for more details. Minimum Open Beta duration is 2 days. Limited time only. Internet connection required.

**Downloaded separately. Availability varies by platform and region. Diablo® III, Diablo Immortal™ and World of Warcraft® sold separately.

***Up to 4 days based on estimated access; actual play time subject to possible outages and applicable time zone differences.

****Limited edition of 50,000. Please note: no game included in box. Game must be purchased separately.

