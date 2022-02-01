See ASCO Power Technologies’ Digital Hub at the IEEE 25th Electrical Power Engineering Seminar

ASCO Power will share its latest critical power innovations at the IEEE SF IAS 25TH Electrical Power Engineering Seminar in Pleasanton, California

The ASCO Power Digital Hub lets attendees experience ASCO products and applications via virtual reality displays

The exhibit includes the latest innovations for the ASCO SERIES 300 Transfer Switch, ASCO Portable Load Banks, and LayoutFast tools that streamline backup power engineering

Attendees can connect with ASCO experts to learn critical power concepts and optimize critical power solutions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ASCO Power Technologies, the world’s leading provider of critical power solutions, will showcase its latest innovations at the IEEE SF IAS 25TH Electrical Power Engineering Seminar on April 22, 2022. Attendees can meet seasoned ASCO experts and explore ASCO’s Digital Hub to experience the benefits of ASCO solutions for different industries.

The event will take place at the Doubletree Hotel in Pleasanton, California, USA. Seminar topics will range from National Electrical Code Updates to DC Control Power for Critical Power Distribution. Power industry professionals, including engineers, facility managers, and contractors, are encouraged to attend.

Using the ASCO Digital Hub, participants can explore ASCO products such as transfer switches, paralleling switchgear, load banks, and advanced digital communication solutions. Through the Interactive 3D Facility, attendees can learn more about ASCO critical power equipment and its applications as well as how ASCO Power solutions help drive power reliability. Virtual Reality displays will enable attendees to see how ASCO power equipment is used in data centers, telecommunication hubs, hospitals, and more. Critical power summaries, backup power FAQs, and expert perspectives will also be available in the hub’s Video Library.

By visiting the ASCO exhibit, attendees can:

Learn about the latest ASCO technologies, products, solutions, and applications

See equipment using digital tools and 360-degree videos

Network with ASCO experts and industry peers

Visit the ASCO Events page for registration information and event details.

ASCO critical power solutions are backed by technology, support, and service that are unmatched in the industry. Visit www.ascopower.com or contact an ASCO representative to learn more about ASCO products and services.

About ASCO Power Technologies

ASCO Power Technologies has provided power reliability solutions for more than 125 years. The firm designs, manufactures, services, and supports automatic transfer switches, power control equipment, load banks, and critical power management appliances. ASCO products serve mission-critical functions in data centers, healthcare facilities, telecommunication networks, commercial buildings, and industrial operations. To learn more about ASCO’s premium products and services, call (800) 800 ASCO (2726), email [email protected], or visit www.ascopower.com. To receive updates on the latest news, follow ASCO’s Facebook and LinkedIn.

