SECUTIX Appoints Michael McDermott as General Manager of the Americas

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SECUTIX, a cutting-edge, open cloud ticketing and engagement platform offering advanced digital solutions for the event world, has hired Michael McDermott as the General Manager of the Americas to grow its market position to be a leading solution for the live entertainment and sports industry.





McDermott brings 30 years of experience in the technology sector, launching new products and achieving global expansion and growth. McDermott will lead go-to-market strategy and operations for the Americas. McDermott brings global ticketing, access control, and activity management experience while leading Resort Technology Partners (RTP) to become a global leader in the ski industry.

“Michael’s leadership skills, software experience and go-to-market expertise are exactly what we need to grow market expansion to the sport and live entertainment industry,” said Frédéric Longatte, CEO of SECUTIX. “He will help to refine and execute our business strategy, accelerate growth and enhance our position as a leader in the Americas.”

“I am very excited to join such an amazing company with strong momentum with its suite of industry-leading solutions that have been adopted by some of the largest and most recognizable artists, sport clubs, museums, and global live events in Europe and bring this innovative technology to the North and South American market,” said McDermott. “I believe the US market is ready for an improved live event purchase experience and mobile tickets that leverage the encryption and security of blockchain technology to reduce fraud, and more tightly connect the sports team, artist, or curator to their fans.”

Additionally, SECUTIX is excited to announce a leading South American ticket exchange, TuEntrada, recently signed up for SECUTIX’s secure mobile ticketing solution called TIXNGO.

“Our TuEntrada Wallet, powered by TIXNGO, is an application that leverages blockchain technology to create a single, encrypted entry for cell phones that is completely traceable, eliminating the risk of counterfeiting and simplifying the process of ticket transfer,” said Esteban Stalgis, CEO of TuEntrada. ”The application, compatible with iOS and Android, provides security to our customers and allows them to keep, assign to a friend or transfer tickets in a simple and secure way. The system also adapts the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI Machine Learning) to detect suspicious buyer activities, allowing us to address such behavior.”

Prior to joining SECUTIX, McDermott was the chief revenue officer for NCS Analytics, the leading provider of state-of-the-art analytics that enables governments and financial institutions complete visibility to monitor and regulate the multi-billion-dollar commercial cannabis industry. McDermott also led go-to-market and growth in leadership roles with market-leading software companies such as Oracle, RTP, Active Network, and Maxwell Systems through high growth and recapitalization phases.

About SECUTIX

SECUTIX is the market leader in advanced digital solutions for the events industry. Offering a seamlessly integrated and open cloud platform, SECUTIX gives organizations complete control and a suite of tools to better understand and digitally engage with audiences, monetize products and services, secure operations and take audience experiences to the next level.

SECUTIX serves a range of organizations on a global scale, including sport clubs, stadiums and arenas, museums, live entertainment organizations, leisure parks and festivals. Its emblematic customers include the UEFA, Opéra National de Paris, Centre Pompidou, Paléo Festival, Musée Picasso Paris and many more.

The SECUTIX suite of industry-leading solutions includes S-360, TIXNGO and Oxynade.

For more information visit www.secutix.com

