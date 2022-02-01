SeatGeek Continues to Bet Big, Signing Sponsorship Deal With Multi-Media Sports Company Jomboy Media

The partnership includes sponsorship of podcast favorites, like Talkin’ Baseball, The Chris Rose Rotation, and the new media company’s infamous video breakdowns

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SeatGeek, the high-growth technology platform transforming the live event experience for fans, teams, and venues, today announced an extended partnership with leading sports and pop culture multi-media company, Jomboy Media. This engagement highlights SeatGeek’s ability to connect with Gen Z fans and build authentic relationships with industry trailblazers.

“The way we reach consumers today is different to how we did it 10, even five years ago,” said Ian Borthwick, Vice President of Influencer Marketing at SeatGeek. “We took a leap of faith, standing behind new media brands and creators from the start – now, we’re well positioned to continue growing and evolving with today’s consumers. Partnering with creators, like Jomboy, is a significant part of our larger marketing strategy, and a natural fit for SeatGeek as a live entertainment company. We’re authentically reaching and scaling new audiences and future generations to continue growing with a community that craves the excitement of live events.”

In 2019, SeatGeek sought feedback from its community of fans, asking them who they thought should be SeatGeek’s next partner. Fans overwhelmingly responded with their desire to see a collaboration with Jomboy Media – kicking off one of the most influential partnerships within SeatGeek’s influencer program. Today, that relationship has grown into one of SeatGeek’s largest and most successful standalone sports media partnerships, a proof point in SeatGeek’s ability to strategically identify the next major up-and-coming creators. As a part of SeatGeek’s latest deal with Jomboy Media, the company will sponsor fan-favorite shows from JM, including Breakdowns, Talkin’ Baseball, Talkin’ Yanks, and The Chris Rose Rotation.

“SeatGeek has supported me from the very beginning, even before Jomboy Media was who we are today,” said Jimmy O’Brien a.k.a Jomboy, founder of Jomboy Media. “The company has a long track record of working with new media entities, and has a knack for understanding not only what it takes to succeed within the industry, but how to tap into the minds of today’s consumers. The [media] landscape is evolving and SeatGeek knows how to grow with the fans by using smart and forward-looking approaches to collaboration.”

Fan-favorite shows from Jomboy Media, like Talkin’ Baseball and Talkin’ Yanks, can be found on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

SeatGeek is on a mission to transform the live-event experience for fans, teams and venues. By combining a consumer marketplace with innovative primary ticketing box office technology, SeatGeek has become a high-growth global ticketing leader. SeatGeek delights fans through industry-first features including: Deal Score, its proprietary ticket rating technology; Rally, its event-day operating system; and SeatGeek Swaps, the first return policy offered by a major ticketer. In parallel, the platform’s open-ecosystem enterprise ticketing software empowers teams, venues and promoters to efficiently grow their businesses while delivering the superior experience that all fans deserve.

SeatGeek is proud to partner with some of the most recognized names in sports and live entertainment across the globe including the Dallas Cowboys, Brooklyn Nets and Liverpool F.C., as well as Major League Soccer (MLS), National Football League (NFL), half of the English Premier League (EPL) and multiple theaters across NYC’s Broadway and London’s West End. Curious? Visit www.seatgeek.com.

Jomboy Media is a New York-based multimedia sports company founded by Jimmy “Jomboy” O’Brien in 2017. Over the past 4 years, Jomboy and partner Jake Storiale have built Jomboy Media into one of the most sought-after multimedia sports brands that focuses on the creation and distribution of original content for podcasts, digital series, television shows and new IP.

Jomboy Media is the #1 independent brand for baseball content on the internet and social with over 1.5M subscribers on YouTube. Their flagship podcasts, Talkin’ Baseball and Talkin’ Yanks are consistently ranked as the #1 and #3 baseball podcasts in the U.S. according to Chartable, Jomboy’s popular “Breakdown” videos frequently accumulate over 1 million views, and in the past year have they launched several new hit YouTube/podcast series including “The Chris Rose Rotation,” “Baseball Today,” and “The Warehouse Games” and launched a new content distribution partnership with the YES network.

