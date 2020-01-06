Seagate’s Lyve Drive Mobile System Activates the Datasphere at CES 2020

Revolutionary Modular Storage System Built to Efficiently Manage Enterprise, Cloud, and Edge Data Growth

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CES 2020 – The Venetian, Level 3, San Polo Ballroom – Seagate Technologyplc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in data solutions, today at CES 2020 introduced a revolutionary modular storage solution to manage the surge of enterprise, cloud, and edge data. Seagate’s Lyve Drive™ Mobile System is a portfolio of simple, secure, and efficient data management solutions built to activate the datasphere.

Powered by IT 4.0—the fourth wave of industrial revolution within IT—where connected homes, connected cities, AI-powered factories, autonomous vehicles, and media and entertainment content drive explosive data growth, the global datasphere is forecasted to grow from 41 zettabytes in 2019 to 175 zettabytes by 2025, according to a recent IDC study sponsored by Seagate. Nearly 30% of that data will need real-time processing. Seagate’s Lyve Drive system enables efficient and cost effective movement of this data between enterprise, cloud, and the edge.

“Data empowers those who can harness and activate it,” said Jeff Fochtman, vice president of marketing for Seagate. “However, today’s data management tools are too costly and inefficient for businesses to tap into data’s full value. Lyve Drive is Seagate’s first step toward a unified data experience, which will turn data’s possibilities into tangible growth for the world’s most critical industries.”

Lyve Drive Mobile System

Developed to address the growing need to move massive amounts of data from endpoints to edge to core, Seagate’s Lyve Drive Mobile System is a collection of modular storage solutions built to help businesses be more efficient and grow. During CES, Seagate will showcase the revolutionary system and several key product concepts in the line including:

Lyve Drive Cards and Lyve Drive Card Reader



High capacity, high-performance 1TB CFexpress™ cards and a portable card reader for ingesting endpoint data sources.

Lyve Drive Shuttle



An autonomous data storage and transport solution for easy ingestion from direct-attached, network-attached, and other external storage devices. It offers up to 16TB of capacity depending on HDD or SSD configuration, and an e-ink touchscreen display to copy files directly without a PC.

Lyve Drive Mobile Array



A sealed, high-performance, 6-bay array that is ruggedized and easy to transport. The mobile array displayed at CES will feature 6 of Seagate’s 18TB Exos HAMR (heat-assisted magnetic recording) hard drives for a total capacity of 108TB.

Lyve Drive Modular Array



A high-performance 4-bay array with flexible configuration so businesses can build what they need for a particular workflow. The high-capacity modular array displayed at CES will include Seagate’s Exos 2X14 enterprise hard drive, which is the first to integrate Seagate’s groundbreaking MACH.2™ multi-actuator technology.

Lyve Drive Rackmount Receiver



A high-performance datacenter 4U rackmount ingestion hub that accepts two Lyve Drive arrays for high-speed data transfer directly into a data center fabric without the need of cables.

CES 2020 Exhibit

During CES 2020, the company will illustrate the journey of data from origin at the endpoint, to extraction at the edge for instantaneous insights, and to long-term storage at the core. Along the way, we will reveal the next evolutionary step of data from the static disk drive to a world in which systems, software, and storage seamlessly work together, turning data’s potential into business growth.

Exhibit visitors will experience several real-life use cases that highlight the activation of data including:

The Road to Tomorrow: Autonomous Vehicles



The realization of fully autonomous vehicles on our roads is just over the horizon. Helping to make this a reality, Seagate will host partner company Renovo to highlight a platform that merges software, data management, and automotive-grade safety systems into a unified solution for AV fleet deployment.

Million Byte Bar: Media & Entertainment



Thanks to the latest picture quality standards like 4K, 8K, and High Dynamic Range (HDR), the media and entertainment industry’s compound annual data growth rate is poised for a 25% increase by 20251. Seagate will feature a movie set demonstrating how next-generation data management solutions accelerate the post-production process.

Connected City



By 2025, it is forecasted that over 25 zettabytes of storage will be created and replicated in the edge1. While most of Seagate’s CES exhibit highlights separate data endpoints, our custom LEGO® connected city experience demonstrates how real-life AI and video data weave through the daily activities and interactions of a connected city and play a crucial role in helping officials tackle emergency services, law enforcement, traffic, and much more.

Ultimate Gaming



Seagate is big into gaming and CES is the perfect place to level up with the incredible customized Imperator Works Zero Gravity Chair. Decked out with a Thermaltake P5 gaming PC powered by Seagate’s FireCuda® 520 NVMe PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD, PS4 Pro, and Xbox One, the setup also includes the latest Razor peripherals and custom shelf to stash all the gaming tech, snacks, and beverages a gamer could dream of.

Connected Home



It is predicted that there will be over 70 million smart home households by 20232. Seagate will explore how ambient computing in the home uses data to bring more convenience and efficiency to everyday life than ever before.

The World in 5G



5G networks are predicted to cover 40% of the world by 2024, handle 25% of all mobile traffic data, will be up to 100 times faster than current 4G technology, and will typically support millions of devices per square mile3. The device and data growth fueled by 5G will make the telco infrastructure the ideal spot for the edge, and Seagate will showcase a micro-modular Edge data center from Vapor IO that allows data to be kept closer to endpoints for efficiency, helping to unlock new use cases, create new markets, unleash new product innovations, and disrupt numerous verticals.

Connected Factory



Those in the business of high-volume production are increasingly turning to data to achieve their goals and, by 2025, the compound annual growth rate of data within the manufacturing industry is expected to rise by 30%3. Seagate, as a manufacturer, is no exception and will demonstrate the factory of the future using advanced technologies such as AI crafted for heightened operational efficiency.

An Ocean of Data: Monterey Bay Aquarium



The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI), a science and engineering partnership with annual funding of 70 million and led by 200+ full-time employees, is charged with gathering as much data as possible through exploration and discovery of deep-sea research. MBARI and Seagate will demonstrate how the latest data solutions can help research teams capture and transport all that data quickly and efficiently.

For more information, please visit us during CES 2020 at The Venetian, Level 3, San Polo Ballroom.

About Seagate

Seagate crafts the datasphere, helping to maximize humanity’s potential by innovating world-class, precision-engineered data management solutions with a focus on sustainable partnerships. Learn more at www.seagate.com. Follow Seagate on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube and subscribe to our blog.

©2020 Seagate Technology LLC. All rights reserved. Seagate, Seagate Technology, and the Spiral logo are registered trademarks of Seagate Technology LLC in the United States and/or other countries. FireCuda, the FireCuda logo, Lyve Drive, and the Lyve Drive logo are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Seagate Technology LLC or one of its affiliated companies in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. When referring to drive capacity, one gigabyte, or GB, equals one billion bytes and one terabyte, or TB equals one trillion bytes. Your computer’s operating system may use a different standard of measurement and report a lower capacity. In addition, some of the listed capacity is used for formatting and other functions, and thus will not be available for data storage. Actual data rates may vary depending on operating environment and other factors, such as chosen interface and disk capacity. Seagate reserves the right to change, without notice, product offerings or specifications.

Contacts

Greg Belloni 408-658-1018



[email protected]

Kristi Labrum 801-631-2669



[email protected]