Scope AR Announces New 3D Quizzing and Assessment Technology to Transform Workforce Learning and Development

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scope AR today announced at DevLearn 2022 the launch of WorkLink Quizzing – a powerful augmented reality (AR) tool for accelerating and measuring competency for hands-on procedures. With WorkLink Quizzing, enterprises can build and deploy the next generation of learning and development content for their workforce, and simultaneously reduce the costs associated with traditional instructor led training (ILT) without degradation of training outcomes. WorkLink Quizzing is now available as part of Scope AR’s WorkLink platform for enterprise augmented reality.

“WorkLink Quizzing ushers in the era of immersive content for learning and development practitioners by delivering a set of tools that allow practically anyone to create a quiz or knowledge check in augmented reality, with no coding knowledge required,” said Scott Montgomerie, co-founder and CEO, Scope AR. “With the addition of these grading and assessment tools across our WorkLink platform, organizations are able to rapidly on-board, train and spot-check employees anywhere in the world. It’s as if an instructor were instantly in the room with them.”

Within the Learning and Development industry, the gold standard has always been in-person training. However, it is expensive and challenging to deliver and administer, often requiring trainees to travel to centralized training centers. Existing remote learning solutions have succeeded in reducing travel and increasing frequency; however they have struggled to reach equivalent outcomes with 2D methods (paper, video, PDF or website) due to low trainee engagement and lack of critical spatial context. These challenges are especially problematic for critical hands-on procedures in the aerospace, manufacturing, and medical device industries.

WorkLink Quizzing addresses these challenges by providing a novel, highly engaging medium and 3D immersion that replicates the spatial cues of in-person training. Trainees have consistently reported positive experiences when using WorkLink Quizzing. Additionally, the WorkLink platform and its constituent applications provide all of the components that are needed to make it simple for any training designer to develop an augmented reality module, without requiring deep programming knowledge or expertise in 3D. Training modules and quizzes are immediately published across multiple devices and platforms including smartphones, tablets and wearables.

Training designers can also access WorkLink Quizzing’s powerful grading and assessment data which include quiz or knowledge check completion, graded scores, pass-fail status, quiz duration and retry attempts. The data and other relevant information are easily integrated into SCORM-compliant learning management systems (LMS) via the WorkLink API.

“I’ve spent my career bringing new technology to the leading training and development organizations. WorkLink Quizzing is by far the most engaging and effective training technology I’ve ever seen, and our training customers have told me the ‘aren’t going back’” said Darin Medeiros, VP of Sales. “I believe AR learning experiences will far surpass the passive, click-through, tell-and-test methods that we know lack engagement and efficacy while still providing training reach at a distance.”

For more information and a demo of WorkLink Quizzing, visit www.scopear.com/worklink-quizzing.

About Scope AR

Scope AR is the pioneer of enterprise-class augmented reality solutions, delivering the industry’s only cross-platform AR tools for empowering frontline workers the knowledge they need, when they need it. The company revolutionized the way enterprises work and collaborate by offering a visual “knowledge base” solution that provides effective and efficient knowledge-sharing to conduct complex remote tasks, employee training, product and equipment assembly, maintenance and repair, field and customer support, and more.

The WorkLink platform offers a complete, end-to-end augmented reality application suite that supports smartphones, tablets and wearables and can ingest any CAD model format. WorkLink makes it easy for leading organizations like Johnson & Johnson, Mitsubishi, Lockheed Martin, Honeywell and others to quickly scale use of AR to any remote technician.

