Scope AR announces its support for Snapdragon Spaces

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scope AR, a pioneer of enterprise-class augmented reality solutions for work instructions and remote assistance, announced today that they are collaborating on new market opportunities for smart glasses leveraging Snapdragon Spaces™ XR Developer Platform. In addition to supporting iOS, Android, Windows, and Microsoft’s HoloLens 2, today’s announcement of Scope AR’s WorkLink supporting Snapdragon Spaces means that any headset supporting the Snapdragon Spaces platform will natively run WorkLink, increasing the hardware options available for deployment for Scope AR’s enterprise customers.

Scott Montgomerie, CEO and founder of Scope AR, says, “I’m thrilled about the work we are doing with Snapdragon Spaces as this enables us to support all future smart glasses with minimal maintenance, opening our customers to a much wider range of devices that work within their budget, IT requirements, and any other constraints. This is a milestone for Scope AR, and for the broader adoption within the augmented reality ecosystem. Snapdragon Spaces is really the Android moment for extended reality headsets.”

Mr. Montgomerie expands further, “Snapdragon Spaces has everything OEMs need to deliver great hardware experiences – from spatial meshing, gesture recognition and interaction, to hardware-accelerated binocular graphics and application ecosystem. WorkLink is really the missing piece, allowing rapid content creation across the myriad of hardware Snapdragon Spaces will support.”

“Qualcomm Technologies is excited to have Scope AR’s industry-leading work instruction platform join the Snapdragon Spaces ecosystem,” says Martin Herdina, Senior Director, Product Management, XR at Qualcomm. “We look forward to working with Scope AR and their enterprise customers to support the growth and adoption of the AR hardware ecosystem. We’re particularly excited about the potential for enterprise training use cases with Scope AR’s software.”

Scope AR and Qualcomm Technologies will both be at AWE 2023. Visit Scope AR’s booth #518 for a hands-on demonstration and Qualcomm Technologies’ booth # 205 at Hall A.

About Scope AR:

Scope AR, a pioneer of enterprise-class augmented reality solutions since its foundation in 2011, has revolutionized how businesses collaborate by introducing a visual knowledge base to simplify the sharing of organizational knowledge. Its device-agnostic platform, WorkLink, supports multiple smartphones, tablets, and wearables, providing quick and efficient scaling to remote technicians giving them the necessary knowledge when and where they need it. Through WorkLink, frontline workers can use AR for employee training, product and equipment assembly, maintenance and repair, field and customer support, and more. Leading companies like Northrop Grumman, Johnson & Johnson, Lockheed Martin, Honeywell, and Danaher have successfully leveraged this innovative platform to improve their processes.

Snapdragon and Snapdragon Spaces are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Snapdragon Spaces is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

