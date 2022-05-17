SciPlay’s Jackpot Party Launches Summer Ad Campaign with Sofía Vergara

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) (“SciPlay” or the “Company”), one of the world’s leading gaming companies, has launched a summer-long social media and advertising campaign for the top-ranked casino game Jackpot Party, starring actress and entrepreneur Sofia Vergara.

The campaign launched on May 17, 2022, with Extra TV’s release of “behind-the-scenes” footage of Vergara playing Jackpot Party to unwind after a long day of filming. A subsequent ad spot in which Vergara can be seen enjoying the casino experience players receive when they download the game will be running throughout the new season of America’s Got Talent. As part of the campaign, players who download the game within the promotion’s timeframe will also receive automatic entry in a raffle for the chance to win a trip to Hollywood—including prepaid flights and a hotel stay—for ten lucky winners.

“Sofía’s natural enthusiasm, combined with her global fan base, make her ideal for this campaign,” said Noga Halperin, Chief Revenue Officer for SciPlay. “With millions of fans and followers, Sofía has the influence to introduce potential players to a game that recreates the Las Vegas gaming experience from anywhere.”

Israeli creative agencies, Why Worry and C – Branded Content Company by Publicis, supported the campaign’s production and social promotion. As a result of the campaign, SciPlay intends to attract new players and boost excitement among current fans. The free-to-download game has already gained momentum and Vergara’s support is expected to increase downloads throughout the campaign.

“Since its release nearly a decade ago, casino players have gravitated toward Jackpot Party for its free-to-play model and constantly evolving slots and challenges,” said Eitan Davidson, head of marketing innovation for SciPlay. “We’re thrilled to work with Sofía for our first celebrity partnership and bring this beloved game to even more players.”

Jackpot Party is ranked among the top casino games on both Google Play and Apple’s App Store, and gives its millions of players access to more than 200 slot games, plus frequent updates. It features several of the most popular slots on the Strip, including Huff N Puff, Monopoly, Flintstones, Heidy’s bier Haus, Planet Moola and Lock it Link Slots.

The collaboration with Vergara follows SciPlay’s recent partnership with NASCAR to promote its Gold Fish Casino Slots game, a continuation of the Company’s partnership from 2021.

For more information about SciPlay, please visit sciplay.com.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms. SciPlay currently offers social casino games Jackpot Party® Casino, Gold Fish® Casino, Quick Hit® Slots, 88 Fortunes® Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino®, casual games Bingo Showdown®, Solitaire Pets™ Adventure, and Backgammon Live and a variety of hyper casual games such as Rob Master 3d™, Deep Clean Inc.™ and Oh God™. All of SciPlay’s games are offered and played on multiple platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon. In addition to developing original games, SciPlay has access to a library of more than 1,500 real-world slot and table games provided by Light & Wonder, Inc. (f/k/a Scientific Games Corporation) and its Subsidiaries. For more information, please visit SciPlay.com.

All ® and © notices signify copyrights owned by and/or marks registered in the United States by SciPlay Games, LLC, SG Gaming, Inc., or their respective affiliates.

© 2022 SciPlay Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

