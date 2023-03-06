SciPlay’s CEO Josh Wilson to Participate at the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference on Monday, March 6, 2023

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Josh Wilson, will participate in a fireside chat during the Morgan Stanley TMT Conference, being held at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco, CA. The thirty-minute fireside chat will be on March 6, 2023 at 10:25 am PST/1:25 pm EST.

SciPlay encourages participants to pre-register for the audio webcast by using the following link. Participants may pre-register at any time.

To pre-register, click here: SciPlay’s Morgan Stanley TMT Fireside Chat Webcast

Webcast



March 6, 2023



10:25 a.m. Pacific Time / 1:25 p.m. Eastern Time

Investor Webcast

To access the live conference webcast, please visit the Company’s Investor News and Events section of its website https://investors.sciplay.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and click on the webcast link. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour after the webcast and will be archived on the Company’s website for six months following the live event.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms. SciPlay currently offers social casino games Jackpot Party® Casino, Gold Fish® Casino, Quick Hit® Slots, 88 Fortunes® Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino®, and casual games Bingo Showdown®, Solitaire Pets™ Adventure, and Backgammon Live and a variety of hyper casual games such as Rob Master 3d™, Deep Clean Inc.™ and Oh God™. All of SciPlay’s games are offered and played on multiple platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook, and Amazon. In addition to developing original games, SciPlay has access to a library of more than 1,500 real-world slot and table games provided by Light & Wonder, Inc. and its Subsidiaries. For more information, please visit SciPlay.com.

All ® and © notices signify copyrights owned by and/or marks registered in the United States by SciPlay Games, LLC or LNW Gaming, Inc., and or their respective affiliates.

© 2023 SciPlay Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Contacts

Robert Weiner



Vice President, Investor Relations



+1 (904) 495-8227