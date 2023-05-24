SciPlay to Participate in Two Investor Conferences

JP Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology Media & Communications Conference on May 24th

Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 6th

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) (the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s executives will conduct presentations at two upcoming investor conferences. The presentations will be webcast live, and the information for both webcasts are below.

JP Morgan Technology Media & Communications Conference



Wednesday, May 24, 2023



2:00 p.m. – 2:35 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. – 11:35 a.m. PT



Presenter: Josh Wilson, Chief Executive Officer



To access the live event, click here: SciPlay’s JP Morgan TMC Webcast

Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference



Tuesday, June 6, 2023



4:45 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. ET / 1:45 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. PT



Presenter: Danny Moy, Chief Strategy Officer



To access the live event, click here: SciPlay’s Stifel CSI Webcast

Investor Webcasts

The presentations from these conferences can be accessed via the Company’s Investor News and Events section of its website https://investors.sciplay.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and click on the webcast link. A replay of these webcasts will be available approximately one day after each event and be archived on the Company’s website for the JP Morgan Conference for thirty days following the event, and for the Stifel Conference for 120 days following the event.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms. SciPlay currently offers social casino games Jackpot Party® Casino, Gold Fish® Casino, Quick Hit® Slots, 88 Fortunes® Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino®, and casual games Bingo Showdown®, Solitaire Pets™ Adventure, and Backgammon Live and a variety of hyper casual games such as Rob Master 3d™, Deep Clean Inc.™ and Oh God™. All of SciPlay’s games are offered and played on multiple platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook, and Amazon. In addition to developing original games, SciPlay has access to a library of more than 1,500 real-world slot and table games provided by Light & Wonder, and its Subsidiaries. For more information, please visit SciPlay.com.

All ® and © notices signify copyrights owned by and/or marks registered in the United States by SciPlay Games, LLC and/or SG Gaming, Inc., and or their respective affiliates.

© 2023 SciPlay Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Contacts

Robert Weiner



Vice President, Investor Relations



+1 (904) 495-8227