SciPlay Chief Executive Officer Josh Wilson to Participate in ​The 50th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 25, 2022

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) (the “Company”) announced today that Josh Wilson, its Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in the J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday, May 25 at approximately 10:00 a.m. ET.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit https://investors.sciplay.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location following the conference.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ: SCPL) is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web platforms. SciPlay currently offers social casino games Jackpot Party® Casino, Gold Fish® Casino, Quick Hit® Slots, 88 Fortunes® Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino®, casual games Bingo Showdown®, Solitaire Pets™ Adventure, and Backgammon Live and a variety of hyper-casual games such as Rob Master 3D™, Deep Clean Inc. 3D™ and Oh God!™. All of SciPlay’s games are offered and played on multiple platforms, including Apple, Google, Facebook, and Amazon. In addition to developing original games, SciPlay has access to a library of more than 1,500 real-world slot and table games provided by Light & Wonder, Inc. (formerly known as Scientific Games Corporation), and its Subsidiaries. For more information, please visit SciPlay.com.

All ® notices signify marks registered in the United States by SciPlay Games, LLC, SG Gaming, Inc. or their affiliates.

© 2022 SciPlay Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

