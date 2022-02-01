Schrödinger Convenes Global Educators For Second Annual Educator’s Day

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today will host its second annual Educator’s Day, bringing together K-12 and university educators from across the globe to discuss the growing opportunity for incorporating computational tools in the classroom.

“Advanced computational tools are rapidly changing the scientific landscape and educators are increasingly being challenged to equip students with the skill sets needed to thrive in science careers,” said Ramy Farid, Ph.D., chief executive officer at Schrödinger. “We believe hands-on learning is critically important to help empower the next generation of scientists to solve the world’s biggest challenges, and are proud of the initiatives we have in place to address these technology gaps, including Educator’s Day and our Teaching with Schrödinger program.”

Educator’s Day will feature a series of live webinar presentations from leading educators at top academic institutions, as well as teaching demonstrations by Schrödinger scientists. The event offers networking opportunities for like-minded educators who want to incorporate modernized teaching methodologies into their courses.

“Education technology not only gives students a leg up in a competitive workforce, it can also help address the educational disparities that still exist in countries all over the world,” said Maria Gallardo-Williams, Ph.D., professor of chemistry at North Carolina State University and the keynote speaker at Educator’s Day. “We have found that virtual reality technology can facilitate peer-to-peer transfer of knowledge between students, which is proven to be an incredibly effective way to learn.”

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gallardo-Williams developed a set of globally connected virtual reality labs that served as an alternative to in-person learning during forced university closures. The labs were open access and were used by at least 50 other universities during the pandemic.

Presentations will be given from skilled science professors and teachers who have successfully incorporated educational technology, such as computational tools, into courses ranging from organic chemistry to bioinformatics to pharmaceutical science.

Schrödinger’s Educator’s Day event starts today at 11 a.m. EDT. The event is open to the public, and interested guests can register here.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based software platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The software platform is used by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger’s multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages the software platform to advance collaborative programs and its own pipeline of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs.

Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has more than 700 employees and is engaged with customers and collaborators in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts

Investors

Jaren Madden



Schrödinger, Inc.



[email protected]

617-286-6264

Media

Tracy Lessor



Schrödinger, Inc.



[email protected]

617-519-9827