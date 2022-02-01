Scener To Host Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 Watch Party Premiere with David Harbour, Brett Gelman, Joseph Quinn and Jamie Campbell Bower

Join some of the series’ stars for a live video Q&A followed by virtual screenings of Episodes 408 and 409

The global event kicks off this Thursday, June 30 at 11:30 PM PST; RSVP at strangerthings4.scener.com

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scener and Netflix have partnered to host a virtual watch party premiere of the final two episodes of Stranger Things Season 4. As the clock approaches midnight, fans can countdown to a world-wide watch party event with some of the series’ stars, including David Harbour, Brett Gelman, Joseph Quinn and Jamie Campbell Bower, and Netflix Geeked host Terri Schwartz.

Hawkins and the Upside Down will come to life as the cast joins fans for a live video Q&A that kicks off this Thursday, June 30 at 11:30 PM PST. Find out what songs the cast would play to fight Vecna’s curse. Learn about which scenes were the most intense to film. Bounce off theories about the Upside Down being stuck in the past.

The live Q&A with the cast will be followed by the virtual screenings of Episodes 408 and 409 in a custom-curated theater built to host thousands of guests. In addition to real-time reactions from their favorite stars on camera, fans can also connect over live chat messenger while seamlessly streaming both episodes over synchronized playback.

Signing up is free. Joining is simple. Download Scener’s Google Chrome extension for desktop or laptop viewing. Guests in the U.S. can also use Scener’s new mobile app to automatically sync their TVs to watch on the big screen. RSVP today at strangerthings4.scener.com.

WHO: David Harbour, Brett Gelman, Joseph Quinn, Jamie Campbell Bower and Netflix Geeked host Terri Schwartz.

WHAT: The world-wide watch party premiere of Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 where fans can join the series’ cast for a live Q&A followed by in-sync streaming of the season finale (episodes 408 and 409).

WHERE: It’s all happening at Scener, the social viewing platform for sharing streaming entertainment together. RSVP and join the party at strangerthings4.scener.com.

WHEN: Netflix’s Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 two-part watch party premiere, hosted by Scener, kicks off this Thursday, June 30 at 11:30 PM PST.

11:15 PM PST – Scener’s Virtual Doors Open

11:30 PM PST – Live Video Q&A with the Cast

12:00 AM PST – Virtual Screening of Episode 408

1:25 AM PST – Virtual Screening of Episode 409

HOW: Create a profile at scener.com and download Scener’s Google Chrome extension. Guests joining from the U.S. can also download Scener’s mobile app at scener.com/mobile-app for a two-screen viewing experience that’s truly social.

ASSETS: Images, including the official watch party poster, can be accessed by clicking this link.

About Scener

Scener® is your nightly destination for finding and sharing streaming entertainment together. Scener’s social viewing platform provides the “social layer” for streaming TV shows and movies with synchronized video playback alongside video and text chat while protecting copyright. Scener’s mobile application, available on iOS today, unifies universal search with integrated TV remote control and social viewing in the palm of your hand. Scener launched in 2018 and before that was incubated by RealNetworks Inc. Scener has offices in Los Angeles and Seattle. To learn more, visit scener.com.

About Netflix

Netflix is the world’s leading streaming entertainment service with 222 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries, feature films and mobile games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any Internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

