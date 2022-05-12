Scener Launches Mobile App; Merges Universal Search with Integrated TV Control and Social Viewing for Simplified Content Discovery and Streaming

Search, navigate, view and share streaming content, with Scener’s remote control built-in

Find what and where to watch across all streaming services, instantly on your iPhone

Play streaming content on your iPhone or direct to TV, while sharing with friends

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scener, the first destination for finding and sharing streaming entertainment together, announced today the launch of its mobile application to enhance and simplify the TV viewing experience. Scener’s mobile app brings together, for the first time, the most powerful features of universal content search and discovery across all streaming platforms with the ability to automatically start streaming content on your TV, right from your iPhone.





“In the same way that Scener cracked the code for social viewing, Scener’s mobile app answers the question ‘what do I watch tonight?’ with a simple and single interface that makes finding, viewing and sharing content as easy as it is engaging,” said David Baron, CEO at Scener. “Throw social viewing into the mix and we’re solving for so much more than streaming subscription overload–we’re giving viewers the one-stop guide for their nightly streaming experience.”

The new mobile app also integrates Scener’s social viewing technology, which powers its watch party platform used by millions of viewers, creators and streaming service partners, for a natively social two-screen. Users can now stream content on the big screen while chatting with their friends, in sync, on their iPhone.

Available for free in beta on the App Store, starting in the United States, Scener is the only mobile app that combines universal search, TV control and social viewing into a single interface, with features that include:

Universal Search and Streaming Guide : Leave it to Scener to do the heavy lifting. With Scener’s mobile app, you can see what shows are trending across every streaming service and search to discover what to watch next.

: Leave it to Scener to do the heavy lifting. With Scener’s mobile app, you can see what shows are trending across every streaming service and search to discover what to watch next. Automatic Mobile Search to TV Streaming : Choose exactly what you want to watch on your iPhone and it automatically plays on your Roku TV. No casting or cables required. Scener is hardware agnostic, with more TV device support coming soon.

: Choose exactly what you want to watch on your iPhone and it automatically plays on your Roku TV. No casting or cables required. Scener is hardware agnostic, with more TV device support coming soon. The First Built-In Remote Control : Say goodbye to the “brick” remote. Scener turns iPhones into intelligent TV technology that integrates navigation, including play, pause, rewind and volume, with an intuitive, in-hand interface. It also eliminates redundant pieces of hardware.

: Say goodbye to the “brick” remote. Scener turns iPhones into intelligent TV technology that integrates navigation, including play, pause, rewind and volume, with an intuitive, in-hand interface. It also eliminates redundant pieces of hardware. Social Viewing in Your Hand: Hang out over video, text or audio chat on your iPhone while the app automatically syncs the shared watch experience on TV. Start and join watch parties from the app. Push notifications alert you when to join the watch party and host.

“Scener has transformed mobile devices into the media controller nobody has been able to build–knowing what my friends are watching on TV is something I’ve always wanted,” said Marc Geiger, founder of SaveLive, former Global head of WME and Scener investor and advisor. “In music, it has been a critical tool for new music discovery. For TV, this is a natural next step for Scener and streaming innovation at large.”

Scener’s mobile app debut builds on a significant period of growth for the company. Scener recently announced David Baron as CEO, who wrapped a 14-year run as vice president, content partnerships at Hulu. Its social viewing platform has experienced an ongoing surge in user growth and engagement, averaging over 5M minutes a day of shared viewing over the past quarter and hosting over 700,000 social viewing events each month.

Adoption from Hollywood luminaries and creators, such as Zack Snyder, the cast and creators of HBO Max’s DMZ and Oscars TikTok star Julian Green (a.k.a Straw Hat Goofy), and media entity partners, including HBO Max, [email protected] and SXSW, underscores the demand for simplified, social streaming. Now, fans can choose how they join the party: with a cinephile-level viewing experience via TV and mobile or with the convenience of a simple browser extension on a laptop or desktop.

“Having spent three decades building new lines of streaming businesses from within the biggest media companies, I’ve experienced first-hand how social viewing has transformed the streaming landscape for viewers, platforms and studios alike–social content discovery will be the next seismic shift,” added Baron.

For more information and to download Scener’s new mobile app visit scener.com/mobile-app.

About Scener

Scener® is your nightly destination for finding and sharing streaming entertainment together. Scener’s social viewing platform provides the “social layer” for streaming TV shows and movies with synchronized video playback alongside video and text chat while protecting copyright. Scener’s mobile application, available on iOS today, unifies universal search with integrated TV remote control and social viewing in the palm of your hand. Scener launched in 2018 and before that was incubated by RealNetworks Inc. Scener has offices in Los Angeles and Seattle. To learn more, visit scener.com.

