Saving Skylab: America’s First Space Station Documentary from Hubbell Utility Solutions Wins Three Telly Awards

COLUMBIA, S.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–It was announced Wednesday, May 27 that Hubbell Utility Solutions, Power Systems division will receive three Telly awards for Saving Skylab: America’s First Space Station. The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens.





The documentary was entered in the Science & Technology category (silver award), Documentary: Individual category (bronze award) and History category (bronze award). The Telly Awards receives more than 12,000 entries from all 50 states and seven continents. Power Systems previously received two Telly Awards in 2011, one bronze and one silver, for Employee Communications: Digital Assets and Employee Communications: Video.

Saving Skylab: America’s First Space Station documentary was released on National Lineman’s Appreciation Day, April 18, 2020 and has received more than 28,000 views across digital channels. The documentary tells the story of how AB Chance Company, now CHANCE Lineman Grade Tools, and Cliff Bosch, product manager, helped save one of the most important missions in space exploration history. Cliff worked with NASA engineers to retrofit an insulated hot stick with a special end-fitting cutting tool to make the vital repair. The full documentary can be viewed at http://www.SavingSkylab.com or on YouTube. Our podcast series “Beyond Saving Skylab” is also available on the HPS PowerPods podcast channel on major streaming channels including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and iHeartRadio.

Established in 1979, The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Entrants are judged by an industry body of more than 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry. Winners are selected for recognition based on excellence in the following areas: Branded Content, Commercials & Marketing, Immersive & Mixed Reality, Non-Broadcast, Series / Shows / Segments and Social Video.

About Hubbell Power Systems

Hubbell Power Systems, a division of Hubbell Utility Solutions, is a global manufacturer of products and engineering services that support utilities, municipalities and industrial organizations as they build, maintain and modernize critical infrastructure.

