Sarcos Robotics and Rotor Acquisition Corp. Announce Board of Director Nominees for Post-Merger Public Company

New board to be comprised of industry experts from a variety of industries covering the technology, software, manufacturing, aerospace, and defense sectors.

Director nominees include the VP Operations at Apple Priya Balasubramaniam; former CEO of Credit Suisse USA, and CEO of Rotor Acquisition Corp. Brian Finn; former Microsoft CFO Peter Klein; VP of Operations Technology and Innovation at Delta Air Lines Matt Muta; former USSOCOM Commander Admiral (Ret) Eric Olson; former VP of The Boeing Company Laura Peterson; former Nextel CEO and Sotheby’s CFO Dennis Weibling; and Sarcos CEO Ben Wolff.

SALT LAKE CITY & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Robotics—Sarcos Robotics (“Sarcos”), a leader in the development of robots that augment humans to enhance productivity and safety, and Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ROT.U, ROT, and ROT WS) (“Rotor”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced the nominees for the board of directors of the combined company. The director nominees have extensive experience both in the industries that Sarcos intends to serve as well as in the production and delivery of complex hardware and software solutions. The pending merger between Sarcos and Rotor is expected to close in Q3 2021, with the combined company’s common stock expected to trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol STRC.

Sarcos Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ben Wolff would continue to lead the new board of directors. Joining Wolff on the combined company’s board of directors after closing would be:

Priya Balasubramaniam



Vice President, Operations, Apple

Ms. Balasubramaniam is a very experienced executive with nearly 20 years of experience in a range of senior Procurement and Operations roles at Apple. She currently oversees all Core Technologies Operations and iPhone Operations for the company.

Ms. Balasubramaniam holds a Bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering from Bangalore University and an MBA from Michigan State University.

Brian Finn



Chief Executive Officer of Rotor and former CEO of Credit Suisse USA

Mr. Finn is a 35+-year veteran of the financial services industry. In addition to his role as CEO of Rotor, Finn serves as Chairman of Covr Financial Technologies, an Investment Partner at Nyca Partners, Chairman of Star Mountain Capital, and a member of the boards of directors of Scotts Miracle-Gro and Owl Rock Capital, along with several early-stage companies.

Mr. Finn also served in a variety of roles for Credit Suisse, including as CEO of Credit Suisse USA and Chairman and Head of Alternative Investments.

Peter Klein



Former Chief Financial Officer of Microsoft

Mr. Klein served as CFO of Microsoft for four years, from 2009 through 2013. He began at Microsoft in 2002 and served as the CFO of several business units within the company prior to becoming the company CFO.

He currently serves on the board of directors of Accolade, Inc., Denali Therapeutics, and F5 Networks.

Mr. Klein holds a Bachelor’s degree from Yale University and an MBA from the University of Washington.

Matthew Shigenobu Muta



Vice President, Innovation of Delta Air Lines

Mr. Muta has over 30 years of experience with roles in Leadership, Emerging Technologies, Envisioning, and Innovation.

Mr. Muta oversees an organization within Delta that drives innovation through exploration, rapid prototyping, envisioning and the development or investment in new technology.

Prior to Delta, Mr. Muta served as Global Managing Director for Hospitality and Travel for Microsoft. He has served on and advised on various boards over the years.

Mr. Muta holds a Bachelor’s in Communications from Boise State University.

Admiral (Ret) Eric Olson



Former Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command

Retired Admiral Eric Olson served in the U.S. Navy and special operations forces for 38 years. He was Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) from 2007 through 2011 and Deputy Commander from 2003 through 2007. He currently leads a consulting company that supports several public and private corporations and non-profit organizations.

Admiral Olson serves on the board of directors of Under Armour and Iridium Communications and is an Adjunct Faculty Member at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs. He is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and Naval Postgraduate School.

Laura Peterson



Former Vice President of The Boeing Company

Ms. Peterson’s experience spans the industrial, technology, transportation, and logistics sectors.

Ms. Peterson served as Vice President, China Business Development, for Boeing Commercial Airplanes from 2012 to 2016. From 1994 to 2012, she held a series of executive roles at Boeing in aircraft sales, international business development, government relations, and homeland security. She currently serves on the board of directors of Air Transport Services Group.

Peterson holds a B.S. in Industrial Engineering from Stanford University and an MBA from The Wharton School.

Dennis Weibling



Managing Director of Rally Capital

Mr. Weibling is Managing Director of Rally Capital, a private equity firm based in Kirkland, Washington, which primarily invests in telecommunications companies.

Mr. Weibling previously served on Sotheby’s board of directors and as Chairman of the audit and finance committees. He served as interim CFO at Sotheby’s until March 2016. Mr. Weibling also served as CEO of Nextel Communications and was on the board of directors for Nextel.

Ben Wolff



Sarcos Chairman and CEO

Mr. Wolff serves as the Chairman, CEO, President and is the largest shareholder of Sarcos Robotics.

Previously Mr. Wolff served as CEO, President, and Chairman at Pendrell Corporation, co-founder and co-chairman of Clearwire Corporation, and as President of Eagle River Investments, a telecom and technology investment fund. Additionally, Mr. Wolff served as a director of the Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association (CTIA) and is currently a member of the board of directors for Globalstar.

Mr. Wolff earned his law degree from Northwestern School of Law, Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon in 1994, and his Bachelor of Science degree from California Polytechnic State University in 1991.

In addition to these directors, Sarcos will also continue to benefit from the insights and guidance from its Strategic Advisory Board comprised of former United States Air Force, Army, and Navy general and flag officers and public safety leaders. Sarcos also has strong engagement and support from other key strategic partners and potential customers, including several Fortune 100 companies, many of whom have participated in Sarcos’ Exoskeleton Technical Advisory Group (X-TAG), which was created to advance the development of powered, full-body exoskeletons for the global industrial workforce.

“Sarcos is laser-focused on revolutionizing the workforce of the future through the deployment of our next-generation highly dexterous mobile industrial robotic systems,” said Wolff. “We’ve been honored to be aligned with some of the top companies and executives in their respective industries over the years, including many Fortune 500 companies. Our board of directors will undoubtedly provide us with a wealth of knowledge and experience that will help us to further our robotics product roadmap, expand our relationships across industries, and ultimately have a profound impact on the global workforce.”

“Both Rotor and Sarcos believe that people — employees, partners, and vendors — are the key to our success,” said Stefan M. Selig, Chairman of Rotor. “We’ve assembled a group of world-class individuals with varied experience that will be an exceptional resource for the Sarcos team going forward.”

Sarcos expects to commercially release its award-winning Guardian® XO® full-body, battery-powered wearable industrial exoskeleton robot in mid-2022, followed later in the year by its Guardian® XT™ highly dexterous force feedback industrial teleoperated robot. The Guardian XO and Guardian XT robots are expected to join Sarcos’ versatile multi-purpose inspection robot, the Guardian® S robot, in its commercial lineup, with the aim of delivering a full suite of robots capable of performing physically demanding work that requires human-like skill, dexterity, and range of motion. For more information about Sarcos products, please visit www.sarcos.com.

About Sarcos Robotics

Sarcos Robotics is a leader in industrial robotic systems that augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with the strength, endurance, and precision of machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. Leveraging more than 30 years of research and development, Sarcos’ mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian® S, Guardian® GT, and Guardian® XO®, are revolutionizing the future of work wherever physically demanding work is done. Sarcos is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, and backed by Caterpillar Venture Capital Inc., Delta Air Lines, GE Ventures, Microsoft, and Schlumberger. For more information, please visit www.sarcos.com.

About Rotor Acquisition Corp.

With approximately 100 years of combined experience in investing and managing capital across markets and industries, structuring transactions, and building businesses and led by Chief Executive Officer Brian Finn, Chairman of the Board Stefan M. Selig, and Director John D. Howard, Rotor Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with potential target companies with certain industry and business characteristics within the areas of disruptive consumer and industrial technologies. For more information, please visit www.rotoracquisition.com.

