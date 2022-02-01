Sappi North America Releases Innovative Pop-Up Book From Forest to Forest

Book Highlights the Importance of Forests in a Dynamic Way

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In celebration of Earth Week, Sappi North America, Inc., a leading producer and supplier of diversified paper, packaging products and pulp, today released From Forest to Forest, a pop-up book made from Sappi’s premium line of paperboard, Spectro®, that highlights responsible forestry management.

“From Forest to Forest effectively tells the story of our active forest management process and communicates our commitment to leaving forests better than when we found them,” said Patti Groh, Director of Communications. “We wanted to showcase how our premium paperboard products can replace a variety of plastic packaging applications, and do so in a format that brand owners, marketers, and consumers would keep and share. The pop-up book is dimensional and tactical, featuring surprises that give our customers the ultimate haptic experience.”

From Forest to Forest has received several accolades this year for its ingenuity and innovative design. The book won the bronze award in the Graphic Design category of the International Design Awards (IDA) and won the Graphic Design USA (GDUSA) Award for the Brochures and Collateral category. IDA recognizes, celebrates and promotes legendary design visionaries and uncovers emerging talent in Architecture, Interior, Product, Graphic and Fashion Design. GDUSA’s annual award recognizes the many ways in which graphic design shapes business, society, culture and causes.

The piece was designed by 10 Thousand Design and constructed by Structural Graphics. The complex book not only sells the emotional value of paper, but it tells the story of Spectro’s sustainable life cycle, demonstrates Sappi’s commitment to active forest management and conveys how it is working with trees to design a better future for all.

Sappi’s Spectro paperboard is produced in the company’s Somerset Mill on its rebuilt, state-of-the-art Paper Machine 1. Developed to further Sappi’s presence in the paper-based packaging business, the rebuild and the Spectro line represent an engineering feat that combines eco-positivity with high performance.

Spectro offers superior printability, foldability and dimensional stability. As a way to further introduce the brand to the market and celebrate the innovation behind the product, Sappi selected a dynamic pop-up book format that delights readers with an interactive experience detailing Spectro’s ability to accommodate a wide variety of printing techniques, folding and die-cutting.

To learn more about the Spectro line of premium paperboard, visit: https://www.sappi.com/spectro-0.

About Sappi North America, Inc.

Sappi North America, Inc., headquartered in Boston, is a global renewable resource company leading the market in converting wood fiber into superior and sustainable products that customers demand worldwide. Our success is driven by strong customer relationships, best-in-class people and advantaged assets, products and services. Our high-performing graphic papers, including McCoy®, Opus®, Somerset® and Flo®, are used for premium magazines, catalogs, books and direct mail. We deliver sustainable packaging and specialty papers for luxury packaging and folding carton applications with our single-ply packaging brands, Spectro® and Proto®, and for the food and label industries with our specialty papers, LusterBag and LusterCote. Many of our products provide alternatives to fossil-fuel-based, nonrenewable materials across a range of market segments, including health and beauty, confectionery, premium beverages and food packaging. We are also one of the world’s leading suppliers of casting and release papers with our Ultracast, PolyEx and Classics lines for the automotive, fashion and engineered films industries. Partner with Sappi to discover sustainable paper and packaging solutions that are as innovative and well-crafted as your products. To learn more, visit www.sappi.com.

Sappi North America, Inc. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Sappi Limited (JSE), a global company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, with more than 12,000 employees and manufacturing operations on three continents in seven countries and customers in over 150 countries.

Contacts

Peter Steele



Senior Manager, Corporate Communications



Sappi North America



Tel +1 617 423 5409



[email protected]

Christy Reiss



Senior Account Executive



Matter Communications



Tel +1 585 489 5006



[email protected]