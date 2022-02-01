Sanrio® Creates Its Own Immersive World – My Hello Kitty Cafe on Roblox

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Sanrio debuts its own virtual “My Hello Kitty Cafe” on Roblox, a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences. The “My Hello Kitty Cafe” experience supports Sanrio’s goal to elevate the everyday through shared moments. Friends are encouraged to imagine, create, and have fun with Hello Kitty® and Friends as they explore supercute, immersive worlds together.





The “My Hello Kitty Cafe,” created in partnership with the game development studio Rock Panda, enables creativity and full control over your very own cafe in the Hello Kitty universe. Community members have the chance to build from the ground up, manage, and expand their cafe with help from Hello Kitty and her friends. Starting from a simple cafe truck all the way to a massive coffee house, the fun and creativity is endless. With a built-in Gacha system, you can collect an array of different Hello Kitty themed staff members along with multiple characters from Sanrio.

“For several decades, our core values of friendship and kindness have helped build a positive community in the physical world. As the world moves to the digital space, we are evolving with our audience to create authentic digital experiences that are uniquely Sanrio,” says Craig Takiguchi, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Business Development at Sanrio, Inc. “Sanrio’s online presence will allow players of all ages to express themselves through our characters and extend the inclusive and kind Sanrio community to the digital world.”

As visitors progress through the experience, they’ll unlock familiar characters such as My Melody™, Pompompurin™, and Keroppi™, along with many surprise characters. They can style their cafes with unique Hello Kitty decor, create original menu items for their customers, or hop on the Shinkansen to explore Hello Kitty City and visit a friend’s Cafe Town to see what they are up to.

