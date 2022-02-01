Sandbox VR Launches New Fully Immersive Virtual Reality Experience

Seekers of the Shard: Dragonfire – The Ultimate Adventure developed by AAA in-house gaming studio

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sandbox VR, the leader in virtual reality gaming, is excited to announce the latest experience created by its in-house AAA gaming studio. Seekers of the Shard: Dragonfire is an immersive adventure crafted by industry veterans; the title was directed by Michael Hampden, former lead designer on the Assassin’s Creed franchise, and featuring team members who have worked on hits like Far Cry 6, Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher franchise, and Battlefield 2142. Dragonfire was created to take full advantage of the bleeding edge VR technology Sandbox VR has developed, making it the ultimate fully-immersive virtual reality experience.





“With each experience we create, our goal is to push ourselves to invent new ways to immerse players in virtual worlds,” said Steve Zhao, CEO of Sandbox VR. “Dragonfire is the first Sandbox VR experience to feature branching storylines, meaning that guests can play the experience a multiple times and have an entirely new adventure. This ups the stakes for players and we hope they’ll return again and again.”

In Seekers of the Shard: Dragonfire, players are a band of adventurers who face off against a variety of enemies using swords, axes, bows, and magic. Players travel through a magical castle filled with intriguing characters and mysteries, and explore areas like a ruined fortress, an underground river, a haunted tomb, and the dragon’s tower, all while proving their worthiness as Seekers of the Shard.

“It’s a unique challenge developing a fantasy IP for location based VR. There’s a reason why there isn’t anything like Dragonfire available out there, because so many features have to be designed from the ground up,” mentioned Michael Hampden, VP of Content and Creative Director of Sandbox VR. “Melee Combat, magic weapons and spells, unlockable items, and choosing where to go next are just a few of the new features we have added to make this perhaps the deepest and most replayable location based VR experience yet.”

Players can request a version of the game that removes graphic violence from the game, making it friendly for all types of players.

Sandbox VR is now operating in over 35 global locations and expanding rapidly. With a dozen locations launched in the last twelve months, each 5,000+ sq ft with at least 4 holodecks in which guests experience the virtual worlds, Sandbox VR is the fastest growing location-based VR startup in the world, selling nearly 100k tickets every month.

Seekers of the Shard: Dragonfire will be followed by the hotly anticipated Sandbox VR x Squid Game virtual reality experience, which is set to open late 2023. In it, players are transported to iconic Squid Game locations, where they become contestants in a variety of pulse-pounding challenges inspired by the Netflix series and compete against each other to be the last one standing.

Guests can now choose from any of seven exclusive immersive experiences created by Sandbox VR’s in-house team of video game industry veterans:

Seekers of the Shard: Dragonfire – Images available HERE

– HERE Deadwood Valley – Images available HERE Engage in an adrenaline-pumping thrill-ride through a town overrun by zombies. Your squad could stop the zombie menace forever – or die trying!

– HERE Deadwood Mansion – Images available HERE Do you have what it takes to survive a zombie apocalypse? Work with your team to protect Deadwood Mansion from a terrifying horde of undead.

– HERE Curse of Davy Jones – Images available HERE Battle on the high seas against a variety of supernatural creatures and hunt for the long-lost treasure of Davy Jones.

– HERE Amber Sky 2088 – Images available HERE Become heroic Androids equipped with futuristic weapons and soar through the clouds on a space elevator while defending Earth from an alien invasion.

– HERE Star Trek: Discovery – Images available HERE Built in partnership with CBS Interactive, Star Trek. Become a Starfleet Officer and beam down with your friends to explore alien worlds.

– HERE UFL: Unbound Fighting League – Images available HERE Transform into a futuristic gladiator and compete against your friends in thrilling duels in a breathtaking arena beyond the limits of reality.

– HERE

After playing, all guests receive personalized highlight videos that are similar to movie trailers and which capture all the laughter, screams, intensity, and excitement of their experience.

Sandbox VR provides an unparalleled entertainment experience with over 30,000 five-star reviews from guests worldwide! It’s the perfect destination for group activities from birthday parties to corporate events.

Seekers of the Shard: Dragonfire will be rolling out to Sandbox VR locations globally starting June 9. Book your adventure today and experience the ultimate virtual reality adventure.

ABOUT SANDBOX VR

Sandbox VR is the world’s premier destination for premium location-based virtual reality games. The company has created the world’s most immersive full-body VR platform and boasts games you can’t play anywhere else. Sandbox VR is now operating in over 35 locations and expanding rapidly. Sandbox VR is headquartered in San Francisco, California with an office in Hong Kong. Sandbox VR’s latest round has raised over $37 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, Gobi Partners, and Craft. Individual investors include Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant and Will Smith.

