Salem News Channel hires Pahigian as VP/GM

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) announced today it has hired longtime industry veteran Cary Pahigian as Vice President and General Manager of Salem News Channel (SNC) beginning Monday, July 18th. Pahigian has spent the last eight years at Hearst Television, as President and General Manager of Baltimore’s WBAL NewsRadio 1090/FM 101.5 and WIYY-FM 98 Rock. Pahigian will report to Salem Senior Vice President of Spoken Word, Phil Boyce.





“Cary has been an active hands-on executive in radio for years, but his last eight years at Hearst Television prepared him well for the burgeoning OTT television market,” said Boyce. “In Cary we have a strong experienced General Manager, who will help us get SNC to the next level. Cary was ready for the next adventure in his long and storied career, and we are extremely fortunate to have that opportunity to give him.”

Salem News Channel is a 24/7 OTT Television Network, available on ROKU, Android and Apple APPS, Amazon Firestick, KlowdTV, and SalemNewsChannel.com. SNC is providing news-oriented content using a combination of Salem Radio Network hosts, and new TV only content, and recently began top and bottom of the hour news capsules. Pahigian will supervise all elements of production on the network including talent, content, sales, marketing, and social media.

“I have long admired Salem Media Group’s unique culture and dedication to community service, quality content and client partnerships,” said Pahigian. “Salem News Channel has put Salem Media Group front and center in the fast growing video streaming arena with a lineup of prominent hosts and straightforward news and analysis.”

Cary’s prior career includes managing a nine station radio group in Portland, Maine, for Saga Communications, corporate Vice President/Operations at Sconnix Broadcasting, Station Manager at WBZ Boston, and Operations Manager at WIP in Philadelphia.

ABOUT SALEM MEDIA GROUP:

Salem Media Group is America’s leading multimedia company specializing in Christian and conservative content, with media properties comprising radio, digital media and book and newsletter publishing. Each day Salem serves a loyal and dedicated audience of listeners and readers numbering in the millions nationally. With its unique programming focus, Salem provides compelling content, fresh commentary and relevant information from some of the most respected figures across the Christian and conservative media landscape. Learn more about Salem Media Group, Inc. at www.salemmedia.com, Facebook and Twitter.

