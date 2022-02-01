Sail Away at Applebee’s with NEW $5 Seaside Sips

Dive into Applebee’s® latest $5 Mucho Cocktails™ – Sunset Mana Rita and Tipsy Shark Made with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s ultra-premium Teremana Blanco Tequila

GLENDALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Applebee’s NEW Seaside Sips are the perfect way to cool down as the temperatures get hot! Take in the ocean breeze and cheers to summer with the latest Mucho Cocktails™ made with premium spirits available now for a limited time at your local Applebee’s restaurant.





Only at your local Applebee’s can you enjoy the NEW Sunset Mana Rita – a sweet margarita made with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s ultra-premium Teremana Blanco Tequila combined with triple sec, passion fruit, and lime, garnished with an orange wheel. Or, sit back and enjoy the NEW Tipsy Shark – a tropical margarita garnished with a gummy shark that features Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s ultra-premium Teremana Blanco Tequila and Applebee’s proprietary mix of passion fruit, pineapple, cherry and lime. Applebee’s Mucho Cocktails are made with premium spirits and served in a signature Mucho glass. Plus, guests can enjoy these $5 Seaside Sips To-Go at participating locations.*

“Applebee’s is thrilled to introduce two terrific, tropical drinks inspired by Dwayne Johnson’s Teremana Tequila,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “It’s peak season for margaritas and offering two tropical options made with the fastest-growing ultra-premium tequila (for only $5 each!) is a huge win for our guests.”

To find your local restaurant to dine-in, visit Applebees.com/restaurants. To order Applebee’s To Go or delivery, visit Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app (iOS, Google).

