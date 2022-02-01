SaharaBets Selects PayNearMe’s MoneyLine™ to Enable Faster, Easier Deposits and Withdrawals from a Single Platform

The MoneyLine platform enables SaharaBets to provide players with a wide range of deposit and withdrawal options to quickly and easily access their funds.

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PayNearMe, the modern and reliable payments platform designed to manage the complexities of iGaming and sports betting, today announced that SaharaBets is live with the MoneyLine™ platform, offering Arizona players convenient options for depositing and withdrawing funds and a seamless player experience.

“SaharaBets strives to deliver a superior player experience. We are offering our players convenient and fast options to deposit funds and working to minimize long waits to withdraw funds,” said Andrew Patterson, President of SaharaBets. “With MoneyLine, our players can access their funds instantly, significantly upgrading their player experience.”

According to PayNearMe’s iGaming study titled, “Understanding the iGaming Payment Experience: What U.S. Bettors Want in the Deposit and Withdrawal Process,” the biggest pain point for players is that the process for making deposits (29%) and withdrawing funds (39%) takes too long.

“We’ve learned from consumers that payments greatly impact the player experience, and players want faster payouts,” said Leighton Webb, Vice President and General Manager of iGaming and Sports Betting, PayNearMe. “With PayNearMe, operators can deliver on players’ expectations and increase the speed of payouts so funds are available in minutes rather than days.”

Through MoneyLine’s seamless integration with IGT’s PlaySports platform, SaharaBets can process cards, ACH, cash and PayPal, plus payout options including push to debit card — all from one payment technology platform. SaharaBets plans to offer additional mobile-first deposit and withdrawal methods including Apple Pay, Google Pay and Venmo.

PayNearMe provides a complete payment solution for online sports betting and iGaming, with a focus on removing friction to enable operators to deliver a best-in-class player journey. With one platform and integration, operators can facilitate deposits, payouts and engagements using data to automate decisioning and better manage payment experiences that ultimately reduce costs and increase revenue.

PayNearMe operates and processes payments for licensed online sports betting and iGaming operators in 19 U.S. states and is expanding its gaming footprint as new states legalize online sports betting and iGaming.

Click here to book a demo of PayNearMe’s MoneyLine platform.

About PayNearMe

PayNearMe develops technology to facilitate the end-to-end customer payment experience, making it easy for businesses to manage and accept payments. Our modern, flexible and reliable platform is built from the ground up to increase engagement, improve operational efficiency, and drive down the total cost of accepting payments.

MoneyLine™, powered by PayNearMeⓇ, simplifies end-to-end money movement for iGaming and sports betting operators. It delivers the most reliable payment experience across key touchpoints with players, including cashiering, deposits, payouts, cash at cage, engagements and more. With one platform and one integration for key deposit and payout types, operators can reduce costs, get to market faster, and make the entire payment experience seamless for their players. Player insights within the platform deliver a holistic view of key player and payment metrics.

PayNearMe has been servicing the iGaming market since 2013 and is currently active in 19 regulated gaming markets in the US. The company processes cash deposits for 16 of the 17 largest online casinos in the U.S. and 9 of the 10 largest U.S. operators, including BetMGM, TVG, PointsBet, FanDuel and Caesars Sportsbook.

PayNearMe understands the importance of responsible gaming. We support our partners and affiliates in their effort to provide a safe environment that adheres to applicable responsible gaming requirements in the market.

PayNearMe has enabled cash payments through our proprietary electronic cash network since 2009, and today is accepted at more than 40,000 retail locations in the U.S.

To learn more about PayNearMe, please visit www.paynearme.com. Follow PayNearMe on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. The PayNearMe service is operated by PayNearMe MT, Inc., a licensed money transmitter.

About SaharaBets

Power Wagering LLC dba SaharaBets is an event wagering operator licensed by the Arizona Department of Gaming and owned by Meruelo Gaming LLC, an affiliate of the SAHARA Las Vegas and Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nevada. A premier sports betting app that makes betting on sports easier than ever. Wager on all the major sports you know and love from anywhere in the State of Arizona. SaharaBets offers a wide variety of wagers including straight bets, parlay bets, round robins, and teasers. Featuring live in game markets, safe and secure transactions, quick and easy enrollment and easy deposit and withdrawal methods available. For ongoing news and information, visit www.SaharaBets.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding product development and availability. The development release and timing of future product releases remains at PayNearMe’s sole discretion. Any such referenced products do not represent promises to deliver, commitments or obligations of PayNearMe MT, Inc. PayNearMe assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Scott Muff



402-212-2115



[email protected]