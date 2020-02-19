SA Photonics Delivers First PilotVision™ Augmented Reality Display

LOS GATOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AR–SA Photonics, one of the world’s leading designers and manufacturers of augmented reality (AR) head mounted displays, is pleased to announce the first commercial sale of its PilotVision™ AR display. The headset-mounted system, designed for commercial aviation, was announced at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh in August 2019. Fly Elite, a Pennsylvania flight training, FBO and maintenance provider, has received the first order to aid its training program.

PilotVision clips on to a set of communications headgear and provides unmatched situational awareness via high brightness symbology over a very large 62-degree field of view, with almost zero peripheral obscuration. When not needed, PilotVision can be rotated up to its stow position, just like a boom microphone. The AR display interfaces with a standard attitude and heading reference system (AHRS), and does not need to be plugged in to aircraft electronics—allowing installation in seconds. PilotVision was designed by the same team that designed the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter head mounted display as well as the JHMCS head mounted display used on the F-15, F-16 and F/A-18 fighter jets, but sells for a fraction of the price. PilotVision uses flight symbology and synthetic vision provided by Adventure Pilot, creators of the iFly GPS™ electronic flight bag (EFB) software.

“We are very excited to implement PilotVision into our training program,” says James Rouiller, President of Fly Elite. “The capabilities PilotVision provides will not only dramatically increase our pilots’ and students’ situational awareness, but also their overall flight experience.”

PilotVision is commercially available now. For more information, please visit SA Photonics’ website:



https://www.saphotonics.com/pilotvision.

About SA Photonics

SA Photonics is a pioneer in the development and deployment of innovative photonics solutions for military and commercial applications, with particular expertise in augmented and virtual reality head mounted displays, optical communications, laser based sensors, ruggedized photonics hardware, and complex analog and digital components for sea, air, space and ground applications. SA Photonics is a recipient of the Small Business Administration’s Tibbetts Award for outstanding success within the SBIR program, and is routinely listed by the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Fast 500 awards programs as one of the fastest-growing private companies in North America. To learn more please visit www.saphotonics.com.

