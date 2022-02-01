Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort and AMC Networks’ Content Room Resurrect Four Walking Dead Fan Favorites in Celebration of Series Finale

#WalkingDeadvertising campaign breathes life into five immortal ads for Autodesk, Deloitte, DoorDash, MNTN and Ring

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–After 177 episodes and 11 seasons, The Walking Dead series finale aired last night on AMC. To celebrate the momentous occasion, viewers who tuned in were unexpectedly treated to five ads with four infamous characters who died over the series’ iconic 12-year run. This first-of-its-kind marketing moment was brought back to the afterlife by Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort and AMC Networks’ Content Room. Kimmelot’s Dan Sanborn helped orchestrate the multi-faceted, multi-brand creative partnership.

The five ads from Autodesk, Deloitte, DoorDash, MNTN and Ring can be viewed HERE.

“Ads should be fun,” commented Ryan Reynolds. “The Walking Dead has generated more cultural conversation over the last decade than any other property and we wanted to honor that by bringing a few characters back from the dead in some fun contextual ads. We were blown away by the total support of AMC Networks’ Content Room and the willingness to be untraditional shown by Autodesk, Deloitte, DoorDash and Ring. I would also say MNTN but that one was easier since I control that budget! Ads can be a part of the cultural conversation as they once so frequently were. They just need a little more love, attention, and mischief.”

“It was great partnering with Maximum Effort on this epic partner showcase. Content Room’s unique access to the zombie apocalypse and its millions of living fans is one of the many ways we can contextually bring a brand to life,” said Kim Granito, executive vice president of Content Room and integrated marketing for AMC Networks. “We know TWD fans will love the creativity and seeing some of their favorite characters come (back) to life through these imaginative spots.”

The creative campaign honors the show’s loyal and passionate fan base by resuscitating character favorites from the long-running series including Milton Mamet (portrayed by Dallas Roberts), Andrea Harrison (portrayed by Laurie Holden), Rodney (portrayed by Joe Ando-Hirsh) and Gareth (portrayed by Andrew West).

For the five participating brands, being so seamlessly and creatively integrated into a show that captured global attention with its dystopian narrative and compelling characters was a no-brainer. And, the fact that multiple brands from various categories could easily take part in smart and daring creative speaks to the universal appeal of the long-running series.

“The Walking Dead has been a cultural phenomenon, and we’re proud of the role Autodesk’s software has played in bringing many of TWD’s visual effects to life over these past 11 seasons,” said Dara Treseder, Chief Marketing Officer, Autodesk. “Autodesk is thrilled to partner with Maximum Effort – and alongside beloved brands – to celebrate the show’s finale and connect the audience to the technology behind the scenes. As Milton Mamet shared – with Autodesk software, anything you can imagine, you can design and make – from greener buildings and cleaner cars to award-winning TV shows!”

“If there is one thing this post-apocalyptic show has taught us, it’s that creativity, resilience and preparedness are essential to survival,” says Suzanne Kounkel, Chief Marketing Officer, Deloitte US. “When we think about The Walking Dead, we think about transformation, transcending limitations and circumstances, and overcoming seemingly impossible obstacles. At Deloitte, our people do just that every day, tackling some of the most pressing challenges of our time, with creativity, innovation and forging new paths. We’re privileged to participate in this cultural moment – the end of an era for The Walking Dead fandom – and for the opportunity to collaborate with Maximum Effort on an ad campaign that enables us to celebrate our brand and showcase our fun, creative side.”

“We’re super stoked to partner with Maximum Effort to send off this wonderfully beloved series. The Walking Dead has captured the hearts and imagination of millions of fans and to be a part of such a fun and unexpected advertising intervention is truly special,” said DoorDash’s head of brand marketing, David Tai Bornoff. “For more than 12 years, the show delivered to its fanbase, and we hope that DoorDash does the same, whether to your porch, your door, or your pike!”

“Tapping into cultural moments like this AMC campaign allows us to show up in unexpected ways and bring some fun to our brand,” said Lindsey Scheftic, head of marketing for Ring. “This collaboration is another way for us to delight customers and reach new audiences in helping make neighborhoods (and Zombies) safer.”

Working closely with the AMC Networks’ Content Room team, Maximum Effort successfully shot all five commercials in two days across two key locations, turning around finished spots in time to air with the finale.

