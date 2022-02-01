Rush Street Interactive Launches RushBet Online Casino & Sportsbook in Mexico

Top Five U.S. Gaming Company RSI Partners With Media Conglomerate Grupo Multimedios

Mexico’s Population of More Than 130 Million Can Now Register, Deposit Funds, and Place Bets at RushBet.mx

CHICAGO & MONTERREY, Mexico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) (“RSI”), a leading online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada and Colombia, today announced that its popular RushBet online casino and sportsbook is live in Mexico, having launched June 30, 2022. More than 130 million potential players, aged 18 and older, can sign-up now and begin wagering at RushBet.mx and on the RushBet mobile applications.

RushBet operates an innovative online casino that includes over 350 of the latest slot machines and table games, including Evolution’s live dealer table games. Live dealer games combine the convenience and ease of online gambling with the trustworthy and social aspect of being at real tables with real dealers in real time. The RushBet online sportsbook offers sports fans the opportunity to wager on numerous leagues around the world such as top international soccer leagues including Liga MX, the English Premier League and La Liga, and other favorite sports leagues like the NFL, MLB and NBA. Core features of the RushBet online platform include live streaming on a wide variety of sports from around the world, its fun and unique loyalty and bonusing features for qualifying players, intuitive yet innovative user interface, strong transactional performance and speed, and automated withdrawal approvals, all supported by a professional, friendly and trust worthy customer service that has been named the best in the industry at the EGR North America Awards. Users can access the RushBet online casino and sportsbook via Android and iOS apps in the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, respectively, affording easy access to a comprehensive selection of gaming options.

Richard Schwartz, Chief Executive Officer of RSI, said, “We are thrilled to build upon RSI’s track record of success in Latin America to now bring the millions of Mexican gaming enthusiasts into the expanding RushBet community. We will deliver the same best-in-class products and trusted services that our players in other markets, such as Colombia, where we are top 3 in amounts wagered, have come to expect and appreciate. At RushBet we always put the player experience first – focusing on earning and retaining player trust, be it through our array of proprietary betting options, fast and easy payouts, or efficient and helpful customer support. That is why we are confident that RushBet will become one of Mexico’s preferred online casino and sports betting destinations.”

To bring RSI’s award-winning online gaming platform to Mexico, RSI has exclusively partnered with Mexican media conglomerate Grupo Multimedios. Under the terms of the 25-year agreement, RSI will operate online casino and sports betting countrywide in close partnership with Grupo Multimedios, a subsidiary of which holds a license to operate online gaming in Mexico. The partnership also enables RSI to leverage Grupo Multimedios’ vast array of media assets and distribution channels for promotional and content integration purposes.

Grupo Multimedios, whose rich history in Mexico dates back 89 years, spans multiple industries including media, sports, entertainment, wines, food, retail and real estate. The company’s portfolio of media assets encompasses television, radio, print, billboards, and digital, and includes Mediotiempo, a digital sports property attracting more than 7 million unique users per month, and growing at a 29% CAGR; Milenio, the number one digital national news and information source in Mexico; and Canal 6, its network of 22 television stations and 63 radio stations.

RSI’s partner, Grupo Multimedios, started with a strong presence in its home base of Monterrey and has been able to deploy its coverage throughout the Mexican market. It has expanded into several businesses beyond media and holds ownership in sports teams, including the Sultanes de Monterrey, one of the most prestigious teams in the Mexican Baseball Leagues, as well as Fuerza Regia, professional basketball team.

Mr. Schwartz added, “Grupo Multimedios is one of the most respected media enterprises in Mexico, making them a great partner for us to launch and accelerate our online gaming operations in the country. Mexico represents an attractive market opportunity, with a population of more than 130 million. When combined with Colombia’s population of 50 million, this new market greatly expands RSI’s offering in Latin America.”

Angel Cong, Co-CEO of Multimedios, said, “It is very exciting to launch with RSI and bring the first major U.S.-based online operator to Mexico. RSI has proven to be successful in the North American and Colombian online casino and sportsbook markets, and together we will leverage our media assets to achieve the same in Mexico. Our goal is to work with RSI to create the best and most trusted online casino and sports betting experience in the Mexican market.”

RSI was the first U.S. gaming company to launch a regulated online sportsbook in Latin America when it launched RushBet.co in 2018. In 2021, the RushBet platform was recognized as Sportsbook Operator of the Year at the SBC Latinoamérica Awards.

About Rush Street Interactive



RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on markets in the United States, Canada and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse and RushBet, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions. It currently offers real-money mobile and online operations in thirteen U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia, Arizona and Louisiana, as well as in the regulated international markets of Ontario, Canada and Colombia. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2022 EGR North America Awards Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year, and the 2021 SBC Latinoamérica Awards Sportsbook Operator of the Year. RSI was the first U.S.-based online casino and sports betting operator to receive RG Check iGaming Accreditation from the Responsible Gaming Council. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

About Grupo Multimedios



Multimedios is the fastest growing and most relevant media group in Mexico. Since its foundation in 1933 as a single radio broadcasting station in Monterrey, Mexico, the company has multiplied its value and reach through new innovative media outlets, and now has presence not only in Mexico, but also the United States, Spain and Central America.

Multimedios is composed of several prestigious brands in various sectors. In news and broadcasting it includes Milenio and Telediario; in entertainment, Canal 6, Canal 8 and 63 radio stations; in outdoor advertising, Pol, which has more than 6,000 advertising panels in Mexico and Central America. It also participates in commercial printing with the brand Multigrafica, which has 3 printing facilities in Mexico. In sports, Multimedios owns successful digital sports native Mediotiempo, an online sports information platform, and the trustworthy brand with legacy: La Afición.

Multimedios takes advantage of its traditional and digital content creation process, one of its core competencies, to participate in book publishing, with a robust portfolio of top brands: Madre Editorial, Ríos de Tinta, App Editorial and Librotea.

The holding company, owner of Multimedios, has interest in the following sectors to maintain a diverse and balanced investment portfolio: Real Estate, Basketball and Baseball teams, Wines & Spirits, Retail, Food and Entertainment, and Sustainability.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI’s actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI’s expectations about the expected benefits of its partnership with Grupo Multimedios and its anticipated scope, benefits and results of its operations and future performance in the country of Mexico. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and in RSI’s other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contacts

For RSI

Media:



Lisa Johnson



(609) 788-8548



[email protected]

Investors:



[email protected]

For Grupo Multimedios

Media:



Israel Gutierrez



[email protected]

81 8880 4455

Legal:



Diana Fernandez



[email protected]

55 5140 4900