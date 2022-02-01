RP1 Shatters Metaverse Limits: Showcases Technology Platform Capable of Scaling to Billions of People

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RP1, a disruptive pioneer in the field of immersive virtual experiences, today unveiled the first public demo of its groundbreaking back-end technology offering the ability to bring together 100,000 unique individuals into a single, near infinitely-scalable and persistent virtual experience (scalable to billions).

This can all be accomplished on just a few servers that can fit in a single room as opposed to an entire DATA CENTER – marking a major milestone in the development of the Metaverse.

Existing virtual experiences can only accommodate a limited number of participants per server, ranging from just 15 to 100 avatars (depending on the total CPU cores and the number of CPUs in each server). RP1 offers the industry’s first software solution to tackle this problem, unlocking the power of the largest hardware and chipset manufacturers.

RP1 has paved the way for the Metaverse to become a reality today by building a new foundational standard on top of current Internet protocols. RP1’s proprietary network server architecture is 200-500X more efficient on a single server for persistent, real-time applications and has patents pending on both the design and implementation of this radical new architecture.

Key benefits of RP1:

Scalable : It can connect multiple servers to host the world’s population within a single, persistent virtual ecosystem.

: It can connect multiple servers to host the world’s population within a single, persistent virtual ecosystem. On-Demand: No more App stores; on-demand content without the need for pre-installed downloads, accessible via web browser or native app.

No more App stores; on-demand content without the need for pre-installed downloads, accessible via web browser or native app. Cost-Effective : This technology significantly reduces hardware requirements and cost barriers, making it accessible to a wide range of creators, designers, and developers.

: This technology significantly reduces hardware requirements and cost barriers, making it accessible to a wide range of creators, designers, and developers. Interoperable: Consumers can seamlessly move from one experience to another without moving ecosystems.

Consumers can seamlessly move from one experience to another without moving ecosystems. Accessible: This ecosystem is accessible on any device, including VR, AR, PC, and mobile (Apple, Meta, and HTC headsets).

“I have been working with emerging technologies for 30 years and was intrigued by the RP1’s technology from the first minute I heard about it 3 years ago. After experiencing the demo – and seeing its evolution since that first time – I’m convinced it gives the scalability and optionality needed to power the Metaverse at scale. This is the engine the spatial internet needs,” said Linda Ricci, Board Member of the Virtual World Society and formerly with Meta.

“Our fully extensible system presents a completely new and game-changing technology for creators, developers, and businesses to unleash their imagination and build immersive real-time 3D applications,” said Sean Mann, CEO of RP1. “We are empowering individuals to develop tools, services, experiences, and more. The limitless potential for innovation offered by our open-source approach is truly transformative. With RP1, we are revolutionizing the way we play, socialize, learn, and explore in the digital world.”

The RP1 demo was first showcased at the recent Augmented Worlds Expo (AWE) conference in Santa Clara, CA, and is now finally available for the general public to view at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wrlyy8gkPJ0.

RP1 Developer Center – Coming in Q4

RP1’s technology will offer a new set of extensible tools, which easily enable any developer to utilize the platform in their own Metaverse creations, and the new, open-source RP1 developer center is scheduled to launch in Q4 2023, where everyone will have access to a comprehensive suite of resources and tools to build and publish immersive experiences on the spatial Internet.

“RP1’s developer center will empower individuals and companies to build tools, avatars, identity systems, and other components that fuel innovation in the Metaverse. They provide the protocol foundation for faster, easier, cheaper, and better spatial application creation,” said RP1s system architect, Yinch Yeap. “The Metaverse will be a new way for anyone to express themselves using tools as simple as TikTok and Instagram. To get more people to participate, we must have tools for every participant all the way from full coding to no code tools – so that anyone can build for everyone. RP1 invites creators, developers, and enthusiasts to join them on their mission to shape the future of the Metaverse.”

To learn more about RP1 and explore the endless possibilities it presents, visit the website at www.rp1.com.

About RP1:

RP1 is pioneering a new paradigm in network-server architecture that enables anyone to build and deploy unlimited 3D immersive experiences in real-time. The future of the internet will require billions of people in a single connected virtual ecosystem. RP1 enables unlimited scale for any real time application to any device streaming on the web. Through new tools and open-source client-side architecture, RP1 enables any creator, designer, or developer to make and deploy immersive experiences as easy as building websites, with no app store, and the freedom of the web. RP1 won “Innovation of the Year” WebXR Awards 2023 by the Poly Awards.

