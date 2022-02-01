Roy Rogers Restaurants Announces the Return of its Buckaroos Kids Club

Western-themed Quick-Service Restaurant Chain Relaunches Program and Introduces Honest Kids Juices

FREDERICK, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roy Rogers Restaurants, the western-themed quick-service restaurant chain based in Frederick, Md., announces the return of its Buckaroos Kids Club, a kid’s rewards program originally from the ‘70s and ‘80s. Kids aged 12 and younger can sign up to be a Buckaroo and will receive a special Buckaroo Kids Club card and wallet. Once the child is an official Buckaroo, they can enjoy their membership with a free cup of ice cream or fruit with the purchase of a kids meal.

“The Buckaroo Kids club was an incredibly popular program that started a life-long relationship with Roy Rogers for many of our Royalists,” says Jim Plamondon, Co-President of Roy Rogers. “Some guest’s fondest memories of Roy Rogers date back to the time they were ‘Buckaroos’ and many have sent us pictures of their membership cards they have kept though the years. Now we see an opportunity to re-ignite the love and loyalty of that audience, as many of them now have ‘Buckaroos’ of their own.”

Because Buckaroos deserve the best, Roy Rogers is also introducing Honest Kids Apple and Fruit Punch juice boxes. Honest Kids juices are organic, clean-label and have a pure and natural flavor kids will love.

“Our Buckaroos are important to us, as we see them as the next generation of Roy Rogers customers,” says Plamondon. “Beyond providing healthy options and rewards, we most importantly want to build relationships with the younger generation as we actively look to grow our brand. We encourage Buckaroos and Royalists to share their experiences and memories of the Buckaroo Kids club with friends and family, and on social media.”

For more information on the Buckaroo Kids Club or Roy Rogers Restaurants current initiatives and franchise opportunities, visit www.royrogersrestaurants.com.

About Roy Rogers® Restaurants:

Based in Frederick, Md., Roy Rogers® is a chain of western-themed quick-service restaurants offering broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations. The company is famous for serving up a “Triple Threat” – three popular main dishes including USDA choice top round roast beef, hand-breaded, fresh fried chicken and great-tasting burgers – and for its famous Fixin’s Bar®, where guests can customize their orders with a variety of fresh produce, condiments and signature sauces. Information on the company, its menu and current promotions is available at www.royrogersrestaurants.com and on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Founded in 1968, Roy Rogers currently consists of 25 company-owned restaurants and 17 franchise restaurants in six states. Qualified franchise investors are now being sought to develop the beloved brand. Franchise information can be found at https://www.roysfranchising.com/ or by contacting the Roy Rogers franchising department at [email protected] or (240) 405-6205.

