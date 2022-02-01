Rollbar Announces Availability of New, Updated Software Development Kits

SDKs Allow Rollbar Users to Keep Current with the Languages, Frameworks of Their Choice

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rollbar, provider of real-time error monitoring Software as a Service, today announced new and updated software development kits (SDKs) and capabilities. These SDKs keep Rollbar current on both older, but very significant, platforms like .Net, PHP and Laravel and also the fastest-moving platforms like Apple iOS, React, Typescript and Flutter.

“Rollbar is an essential tool from the moment developers say ‘Hello World’ in whatever language they leverage. These releases ensure that we evolve along with the range of languages and frameworks that we support,” said Rollbar Chief Product Officer Cyrus Radfar.

The new and updated SDKs that Rollbar unveiled today include:

.Net v5 : The latest release of Rollbar’s .Net SDK adds Blazor browser-side WebAssembly (Wasm) support and introduces RollbarInfrastructure. When enabled within Blazor client-side hosts, RollbarInfrastructure offloads significant payload packaging and processing to a dedicated background worker thread to be handled asynchronously. Also, Rollbar configuration can now be grouped into functionally relevant groups, or configurational options, instead of one long flat list of settings.

: The latest release of Rollbar’s .Net SDK adds Blazor browser-side WebAssembly (Wasm) support and introduces RollbarInfrastructure. When enabled within Blazor client-side hosts, RollbarInfrastructure offloads significant payload packaging and processing to a dedicated background worker thread to be handled asynchronously. Also, Rollbar configuration can now be grouped into functionally relevant groups, or configurational options, instead of one long flat list of settings. Apple/Mac SDK : The successor to the Rollbar-iOS SDK, this new release is more lightweight, has better-defined public APIs that are more Swift-friendly and can be used on all current Apple operating systems and platforms. The modular design allows users to leverage all or just parts of this SDK, for which each SDK module is a self-contained SPM package that automatically brings in any required dependency on any other package of the SDK as needed. Also, crash reporting with this SDK is now optional. Memory management features are coming soon.

: The successor to the Rollbar-iOS SDK, this new release is more lightweight, has better-defined public APIs that are more Swift-friendly and can be used on all current Apple operating systems and platforms. The modular design allows users to leverage all or just parts of this SDK, for which each SDK module is a self-contained SPM package that automatically brings in any required dependency on any other package of the SDK as needed. Also, crash reporting with this SDK is now optional. Memory management features are coming soon. Flutter Beta: This SDK is a fully-functional implementation of a Rollbar notifier that allows users to compose and transmit logging payloads to Rollbar.com. It can be used on any application based on Dart or Flutter. It can tap into Flutter’s uncaught/unhandled exceptions pipeline and forward all unhandled exceptions to Rollbar globally within the application. It includes RollbarInfrastructure for payload offloading. Also, its connectivity monitor serves to optimize unnecessary payload transmission during offline intervals.

This SDK is a fully-functional implementation of a Rollbar notifier that allows users to compose and transmit logging payloads to Rollbar.com. It can be used on any application based on Dart or Flutter. It can tap into Flutter’s uncaught/unhandled exceptions pipeline and forward all unhandled exceptions to Rollbar globally within the application. It includes RollbarInfrastructure for payload offloading. Also, its connectivity monitor serves to optimize unnecessary payload transmission during offline intervals. PHP 8/Laravel 9: The latest release of this SDK adds support for PHP 8 and Laravel 9 and delivers an array of new functionality. Travis actions can now be converted to GitHub with this release. CI has been enabled for pull requests. There is now a fallback on the getKey method. This SDK also makes available the Laravel integration test matrix.

The latest release of this SDK adds support for PHP 8 and Laravel 9 and delivers an array of new functionality. Travis actions can now be converted to GitHub with this release. CI has been enabled for pull requests. There is now a fallback on the getKey method. This SDK also makes available the Laravel integration test matrix. react v0.10.0: With this new release, Typescript projects are now fully supported. Typescript projects have a dependency on Rollbar’s javascript SDK, so that must be installed as well. Additionally, this SDK now supports class components.

“These SDK releases and updates demonstrate Rollbar’s commitment to supporting developers in improving code across all platforms and environments,” said Brian Rue, CEO and co-founder at Rollbar. “They show that Rollbar continues to improve its offering across all the platforms it supports and continues to add new platforms. And as we introduce new capabilities in one SDK, we add them to the other SDKs that we support as quickly as possible.”

To access and install these SDKs, click on the following links:

