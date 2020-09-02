Roku Launches Roku Express in Brazil

Affordable streaming player arrives in stores in upcoming weeks at R$349.90

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU), the No. 1 TV streaming platform in the United States*, today announced the launch of Roku Express, the company’s first streaming device in Brazil. The Roku Express transforms most traditional TVs into a better Smart TV and is expected to be available in stores in the upcoming weeks at an average starting price of R$349.90.

“We’re thrilled to launch the first Roku streaming player in Brazil,” said Arthur van Rest, vice president of international at Roku. “We entered Brazil in January with the AOC Roku TV and are thrilled to expand our product offering with the Roku Express, which will bring an affordable streaming experience to even more consumers in Brazil.”

The Roku Express can be connected to most traditional TVs via HDMI to convert it into a smart TV with Roku’s operating system, offering consumers an intuitive home screen and access to 100,000+ movies and TV episodes via thousands of free and paid streaming channels.

The Roku Express is a small, yet powerful HD streaming device with a sleek form factor that is designed to blend in when connected to a TV. Setup is simple and it can be fully powered by most televisions which reduces the clutter of cables.

Additional Roku Express features and accessories include:

Easy and smooth HD and Full HD streaming

High-Speed HDMI® Cable

Free Roku mobile app for private listening and more, available on both Android and iOS devices

Roku Search to easily discover something great to watch by searching by title or actor to find shows or movies to watch

A simple remote control to navigate streaming channels along with shortcut buttons to popular channels

Automatic software updates to receive new streaming channels and features automatically without lifting a finger

The Roku platform offers a streaming line-up with thousands of movies and TV episodes across 5,000 streaming channels for Brazil available in the Roku Channel Store. Consumers can access the streaming channels directly from the home screen of their Roku device. Popular channels include Netflix, Globoplay, HBO GO, Prime Video and Apple TV+. The company recently announced the arrival of cinema hub Telecine and Vix, a new free channel offering popular movies and TV series. In addition, users can enjoy music on Spotify and kids’ entertainment on channels such as PlayKids, BabyFirst and LooLoo Kids.

