Rokid Unveils Rokid Max AR Glasses With Premium MAX-Theater Experience

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ARGlasses–Rokid, China’s leading augmented reality company, today announces its next-generation AR glasses – Rokid Max, which are only 75g lightweight and compact, but offer an excellent MAX-theater experience. Equivalent to a 215-inch large screen viewed from 6 meters away, the glasses offer users the optimal viewing experience as if sitting in the best position in a movie theater. Consumers can now pre-order the new glasses from Rokid’s Official Website (https://global.rokid.com/) for $439.

The craving for cinematic big-screen experience has long grown beyond the bounds of theater-going – people now want to have it at home, on the go, and in the office, anytime and anywhere. And when it comes to gaming, people expect a high level of immersion – something that phone and computer screens fall short on. This is where AR glasses come in as a new choice.

Rokid Max builds on the success of Rokid Air AR glasses and goes beyond being just an upgrade. Hui Du, Head of Rokid’s Hardware Design Center, says, “These incredible AR glasses allow commuters to make the most of their time – to enjoy a large screen for watching movies, playing games, browsing, or getting work done, without carrying bulky and expensive computers, hosts, and displays.”

Here’s what users can expect from Rokid Max:

Cinema-grade MAX screen: The 215-inch borderless screen is 50% larger than its predecessor and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. It allows users to immerse themselves in incredible details that are also easy on the eyes. Rokid Max also boasts a remarkable field of vision (FoV) of around 50 degrees to ensure users a comfortably centered view whether they are sitting, lying down, walking, or exercising.

In addition, Rokid Max now supports HDCP, allowing users to watch a wide range of movies and TV shows worldwide, including various streaming services, subverting the idea that Chinese AR glasses have limited access to digital copyrights.

Through Rokid’s pioneering upgrades in display quality, sound quality, and portability, Rokid Max brings users a portable go-to MAX screen and makes AR tech more accessible to all. Come with Rokid Max to unlock new realities with the Max screen – Pre-order now! at https://global.rokid.com/. Shipping will start at the end of April 2023.

About Rokid

Rokid, a product platform company founded in 2014, focuses on human-computer interaction technology. Currently, Rokid is working on the research and development of hardware and software products such as AR glasses and the YodaOS-XR operating system.

Through the research of speech recognition, natural language processing, optical display, semiconductor platform, and hardware design, Rokid has developed a range of augmented reality (AR) glasses for customers such as the Rokid Air consumer AR glasses that were released in 2021.

To date, the company’s products have been sold and used in over 80 countries and regions worldwide. (https://global.rokid.com/)

