Rock Your Stay-Home Life with Free TIDAL Premium from T-Mobile Tuesdays with Curated Playlists from JAY-Z, H.E.R., and Lil Wayne

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Bored in the house, bored in the house, bored? Not for long. Today, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) announced the latest T-Mobile Tuesdays offers coming soon to customers, continuing to bring more value, more of what they want … and specifically designed to keep quarantine life from being bore-antine life.

Need something fresh to listen to and watch? T-Mobile is teaming up with TIDAL, the artist-owned music, concert, podcast and video streaming service, to give T-Mobile customers three months of free TIDAL Premium through T-Mobile Tuesdays on May 19! Plus, T-Mobile customers score EXCLUSIVE artist-curated playlists from JAY-Z, H.E.R., Lil Wayne and more! And, all throughout May, T-Mobile customers will score more offers to up-level that stay-home life, with deals on digital movie rentals, access to even more in-home workouts, online learning resources and more — saving them more than $55 on cool stuff to do from home.

TIDAL Premium

With a TIDAL Premium membership, music lovers will get unlimited access to TIDAL’s diverse range of content, including over 60 million tracks across all genres, 250,000 music videos, artist-curated playlists, behind-the-scenes documentaries, live concert footage, original shows and more. TIDAL creates personalized playlists featuring music from favorite artists and inspires new music discovery. And with TIDAL, T-Mobile customers can enjoy curated video mixes streamed to their device o’choice.

Plus, Un-carrier customers are the only ones with access to curated playlists from artists including JAY-Z, H.E.R. (special Girls with Guitars playlist), Lil Wayne, Meek Mill, Kelly Rowland, Lil Uzi Vert, Tinashe, Sech and more! To jam out to these exclusive playlists, just head to the T-Mobile Tuesdays app starting Tuesday, May 19.

To score three months of free TIDAL Premium (saving customers almost $30), T-Mobile customers can head to the T-Mobile Tuesdays app to save the offer anytime between May 19 and May 27 and redeem it by June 2. After three months, subscription will automatically renew for $9.99+ a month unless you cancel before the end of the three-month trial.

Un-Bore Your Life All Throughout May

And the T-Mobile Tuesdays at-home offers won’t stop coming! Throughout May, T-Mobile customers can also score sweet deals on everything from digital movies to in-home workouts and online learning. Here are the deets:

May 12: Feel like you’ve watched everything already? Shake things up and rent a standard definition movie for $2 on FandangoNOW.

May 19: Quarantine? More like quaran-LEAN. Get 30 days of FREE access to Openfit (a $9+ savings) and smash those at-home workouts like Xtend Barre, XB Pilates, Openfit Live and more. After your free trial ends, save even ($6+) more when your subscription automatically renews at $19.95 for 60 days.

May 26: Wanna learn something new? Get a $15 credit towards an online course with Udemy!

To redeem your FandangoNOW, Openfit and Udemy offers, Android users head to the T-Mobile Tuesdays app and iOS users go to www.t-mobiletuesdays.com. And there are MORE offers coming throughout the month of May — simply download and open the T-Mobile Tuesdays app for Android or iOS, or visit https://www.t-mobiletuesdays.com/, and check in each week for offer availability. Then, save each offer and redeem by clicking “Redeem”, or by opening the “My Stuff” tab and clicking “Redeem” on each saved offer.

Weekly free stuff and discounts from T-Mobile Tuesdays are just part of the goodness that comes with T-Mobile’s Magenta plan. Magenta customers get the industry’s best unlimited plan with taxes and fees included (so the price customers see is the price they pay), Netflix on Us ($8.99/month value) and Quibi on Us ($4.99/month value) for families, the best customer care in wireless with a dedicated Team of Experts, free scam protection options to fight robocalls and industry-leading travel benefits.

T-Mobile has been mobilizing response and relief efforts in every area of business to continue providing connectivity during these challenging times. For more information on the latest COVID-19 relief efforts happening at T-Mobile, head here.

For more details on T-Mobile Tuesdays and offers available in May, visit: https://www.t-mobile.com/offers/t-mobile-tuesdays. And, follow T-Mobile Tuesdays on Facebook and Twitter to get all the latest updates.

During congestion, the small fraction of customers on Magenta using >50GB/mo. may notice reduced speeds until next bill cycle due to data prioritization. Qualifying service required for T-Mobile Tuesdays; visit T-Mobile Tuesdays App for more info.

