Rob McElhenney Launches New Entertainment-Tech Company Adim, Empowering Creators to Own a New Generation of Content

Adim is building a new way to reward creators and collaborators through the creative development process

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rob McElhenney, creator, executive producer and star of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Mythic Quest, today announced Adim, a new entertainment-tech company empowering creators and fans to develop and own a new generation of content. Co-founded by Rob McElhenney, Chase Rosenblatt, Melissa Kaspers, Spencer Marell, and Richard Rosenblatt, Adim is ushering in a more accessible and rewarding future for entertainment by making it easier for creators to connect, collaborate and own a greater share in their creative output.

“Every beloved character throughout TV, movie and gaming history has been imagined and brought to life through collaboration,” said Rob McElhenney, Adim Co-Founder and Co-Chairman. “Adim is building for the next evolution of these groups – communities of creators, writers, artists, designers, developers, fans and friends working together to create and own a new generation of content.”

“By combining traditional creative development practices with web3 technology, we are building a new model and value network for creators and collaborators, giving people ownership of the characters and content they create,” said Chase Rosenblatt, Adim co-founder and CEO.

Adim creators can come from anywhere. People are invited to apply and accepted members will have the opportunity to collaborate and create stories, characters, and narrative universes under the mentorship of established writers, and in return will have a stake in the success and evolution of what they create.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for anyone who knows they have talent but feels like the access to the rooms in Hollywood is out of their grasp”, said Keyonna Taylor, Adim Chief Creative Officer and Creator Room Mentor.

To achieve Adim’s vision of bringing content development into the future using technology, the company raised a $5MM seed round led by Chris Dixon, General Partner at a16z crypto.

“The idea that the next Disney or Marvel characters we love could come from an enthusiastic, highly engaged community of creators and fans coming together using web3 concepts rather than from the top down is a huge opportunity for the entire entertainment ecosystem,” said Dixon.

You can learn more about Adim in the video linked here – LINK

About Adim

Adim is an entertainment-tech company composed of storytellers working together to create and own the next generation of content. Founded in 2022 by Chase Rosenblatt, Melissa Kaspers, Spencer Marell, Rob McElhenney, and Richard Rosenblatt, Adim combines traditional creative development practices with technology to reward creators with ownership in what they create and a say in how the Adim community is governed. By building more access to a fairer creative process, Adim is working to usher in a more inclusive future for entertainment. For more information, visit www.adimverse.com.

Adim is partnering with Aerial to offset energy consumption from Adim NFT mints.

About the Founders

Rob McElhenney is the Co-Founder and Co-Chairperson of Adim. He is the creative force behind It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, the critically-acclaimed FXX comedy series in which he co-stars and serves as executive producer and writer. The fifteenth season of the television phenomenon premiered in December 2021. Upon its premiere, the series broke the record as the longest-running live-action television sitcom in history. He is also the creator, executive producer and star of Mythic Quest, the acclaimed comedy series that debuted on Apple TV+ in February 2020. The series, which is co-created by Megan Ganz and Charlie Day and is a co-production of Ubisoft and Lionsgate Television, is set in the development studio of one of the most popular video games in the world. Since its launch, Mythic Quest has been lauded by critics and audiences, and was recognized time and time again as one of the best new series of 2020. The sophomore season is currently sitting at 100% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In 2021, FX placed a two-season order for Welcome to Wrexham, a docuseries tracking the dreams and people of Wrexham, a working-class town in North Wales, as McElhenney and his business partner Ryan Reynolds take ownership of the town’s historic yet struggling football club. The year prior, McElhenney and Reynolds teamed up (before ever meeting in person) to take over chairman duties of the football club, in hopes to turn the organization into an underdog story the entire world could root for – regardless of their experience with sports or working with one another.

Richard Rosenblatt is the Co-Founder and Co-Chairperson of Adim. Rosenblatt also serves as Founder, CEO & Chairman of Whip Media and Co-Founder & Chairman of Autograph. Richard is a serial entrepreneur who has built, operated and taken public and/or sold several high-profile Internet media companies including Demand Media, Intermix/Myspace, and iMall. Fortune Magazine has recognized him as one of “The 50 Smartest People in Tech” and The Los Angeles Business Journal named Richard one of the “Most Admired CEOs.” A Southern California native, Richard holds a B.A. from UCLA and a J.D. from USC Law School. In 2016, he was inducted into the USC Marshall School of Business Entrepreneurs Hall of Fame.

Melissa Kaspers is the Co-Founder, President and Chief Operating Officer of Adim, where she is responsible for Product, Engineering, and Operations. Melissa has spent over 15 years as a product development and innovation executive in media and entertainment, building and operating large scale consumer and enterprise applications, such as Whip Media, Demand Media and Yahoo!. She holds an M.A. in Global Media from The London School of Economics, an M.Sc in Global Media & Communication from the University of Southern California, and a B.A in Chinese from Georgetown University.

Chase Rosenblatt is the Co-Founder and CEO of Adim, where he is focused on building an incredible culture & diverse team to take on the next frontier of entertainment. Chase has worked in marketing and business development across media, entertainment and sports betting, and is an expert on emerging web3 technologies. He is a graduate of the USC Marshall School of Business.

Spencer Marell is the Co-Founder and Chief Community Officer of Adim, where he is building infrastructure to help creators to maximize their talent within a more inclusive entertainment industry. Previously, Spencer worked in talent representation at Glushon Sports Management as well as in gaming and content creation as the creator and writer of The Handle newsletter.

Spencer is an avid NFT collector, storyteller, and community builder and holds a B.A. from the USC Marshall School of Business.

Contacts

Media

Alex Hollander



Adim Communications Team



[email protected]

(650) 862-7917