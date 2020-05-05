RLG Capital & Trinity Private Equity Group Lead $38M Investment in eLearning Brothers

Acquisition of Trivantis and Edulence Enables “One-Stop Shop” Platform for Learning and Development

PARK CITY, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HR—RLG Capital & Trinity Private Equity Group today announced a $38 million investment in learning solutions company eLearning Brothers, enabling its simultaneous acquisition of industry innovators Trivantis and Edulence. Co-investors include HCAP Partners and Eagle Marsh Holdings with a senior debt facility provided by KeyBank N.A. This investment launches eLearning Brothers as a unique eLearning platform that combines high-quality courses and related content with 1) Lectora, an industry-leading rapid authoring tool, 2) CenarioVR, a cutting-edge virtual reality course builder, and 3) KnowledgeLink, a nimble learning management system (LMS), creating a complete online ecosystem to better serve learning professionals.

“This investment combines the industry-leading courses and content of eLearning Brothers with best-in-class eLearning technology products Lectora, CenarioVR, and KnowledgeLink to create a complete online solution for the corporate learning industry,” said Greg Robinson, Founder and Managing Partner of RLG Capital.

“In the challenging era of COVID-19, this new eLearning platform comes just in time to serve a growing global demand for quality online programs that are customized and fully-integrated to meet professional development and continuous education needs,” added Sanjay Chandra, Managing Partner at Trinity Private Equity Group.

About RLG Capital

RLG Capital is an operationally focused private equity firm committed to growing lower middle market companies with innovative products or services.

About Trinity Private Equity Group

Trinity is a private equity firm with a $3B+ portfolio, consisting of investments in small- to mid-sized companies and commercial real estate assets.

HCAP Partners and Eagle Marsh Holdings joined in the investment and plan to participate with RLG, Trinity, and KeyBank in adding other acquisitions to the platform.

About eLearning Brothers

eLearning Brothers is a leader in the corporate learning technology industry. The company provides a complete suite of integrated training development and delivery tools, including the leading authoring tool Lectora and virtual reality course builder CenarioVR. Learning developers can utilize these tools together with an extensive library of professionally designed eLearning templates, game modules, and courses. eLearning Brothers also creates award-winning custom learning solutions and provides a learning management system to deliver and track learning content and learner progress.

