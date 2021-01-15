Rivers Casino Philadelphia Resumes Indoor Dining on Saturday, Jan. 16, at Noon

Hugo’s Frog Bar & Chop House, Jack’s Bar + Grill, and Mian reopen on Delaware Ave.

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Several restaurants at Rivers Casino Philadelphia will reopen this weekend, now that City of Philadelphia Department of Public Health restrictions have eased. Hugo’s Frog Bar & Chop House, Jack’s Bar + Grill, and Mian will begin serving this Saturday, Jan. 16. Restaurant capacity remains limited to 25%.





Rivers Casino’s gaming floor reopened Jan. 4, along with all other Pennsylvania casinos, per the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and the Commonwealth. Rivers Casino Philadelphia is open 24/7, with select hours of operation for each restaurant.

All COVID-19 health and safety protocols remain in place, including masks or approved face coverings, temperature checks, and social distancing for guests and Team Members, with no exceptions. Masks may be removed while eating and drinking in restaurant areas only. Seating is limited to four guests per table.

The Rivers Clean Team will continue working around-the-clock deep cleaning restaurants and sanitizing frequently, including each time a table turns. The casino follows all CDC, state and local guidelines. For an updated list of Rivers Casino Philadelphia’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, visit RiversCasino.com.

“We’re excited that three of our signature restaurants can now reopen,” said Rivers Casino General Manager Eric Fitzgerald. “We’re especially happy to welcome back our food and beverage Team Members. The well-being of our guests and Team Members remains our top priority.”

Hugo’s Frog Bar & Chop House

Open Wednesday-Sunday, 4-10 p.m.

Hugo’s Frog Bar & Chop House marries a classic steakhouse with a contemporary design and offers guests an extensive menu filled with sizzling steaks, fresh seafood, a variety of salads, sandwiches, oversized desserts and more. Known for its exclusive “Philly Cut,” Hugo’s serves USDA Gibsons Prime Angus Beef as well as other favorites, such as jumbo lump crab cakes, oysters on the half shell, craft cocktails, wine and more. Alcohol is served with food purchases only.

Jack’s Bar + Grill

Open daily, noon to 8 p.m.

Jack’s Bar + Grill is a classic American fare restaurant that offers guests waterfront views and tasty menu items. Jack’s menu features favorites such as smoked wings, BBQ ribs, crab cake sandwiches, fish and chips, and sweet treats such as pumpkin cheesecake, apple pie and s’mores served in mason jars. Signature cocktails, brews and wine accompany Jack’s wide-ranging food offerings. Alcohol is served with food purchases only.

Mian

Open daily, noon to 11 p.m.

Mian’s authentic, quick-service Asian cuisine offers a variety of rich flavors and fresh ingredients. Guests can enjoy enticing eats such as oxtail soup, crabmeat and sausage fried rice, general Tso’s chicken, and much more. From noon to 5 p.m. daily, Mian offers guests a lunch special featuring a small soup, shrimp roll and their choice of six entrees, all for just $20. Alcohol is served with food purchases only.

All other restaurants and bars at Rivers Casino Philadelphia remain closed at this time.

Reservations are suggested for Hugo’s Frog Bar & Chop House, Jack’s Bar + Grill, and Mian — visit OpenTable or contact the casino directly. Walk-ins are welcome, pending capacity limits. For complete menus and additional information, please visit RiversCasino.com/Philadelphia.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jeff Shurilla



For Rivers Casino Philadelphia



215-764-2376 (cell)



[email protected]