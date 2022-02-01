RiotPWR Creates the Ultimate Designed for Xbox Mobile Gaming Controller

Revolutionary device enhances Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) mobile experience for iPhone users

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#riotpwr–RiotPWR, a leader in the mobile gaming controller industry, has collaborated with the Designed for Xbox team to develop and manufacture a full form-factor mobile gaming controller to enhance Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) with high-quality, dedicated equipment. The new RiotPWR Mobile Controller for iOS (Xbox Edition) unlocks a fantastic Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) experience on an Apple iPhone.





The mobile gaming market is growing bigger every year, with projections of becoming a $139.5 billion market by 2026, according to Global Industry Analysts Inc.

The RiotPWR Mobile Controller for iOS (Xbox Edition) is Lightning connected, therefore requires zero batteries or Bluetooth to use and has a removable, adjustable phone mount display. It also includes RiotPWR’s unique pass-through charging feature that allows users to charge their mobile device while using the controller without worrying about a low battery interrupting their game. Users can even record their gameplay with the push of a button and plug in headphones to fully immerse themselves in their games.

The RiotPWR Mobile Controller for iOS (Xbox Edition) will also be the first MFi certified controller to feature Xbox’s iconic Xbox button.

“The controller is not only exciting for iPhone users, but also the mobile gaming industry as a whole,” said Fraser Townley, CEO of RiotPWR. “All other forms of entertainment have evolved from physical software in the home to downloadable or streaming content on smartphones and other devices. The debut of the RiotPWR Mobile Controller for iOS (Xbox Edition) will build on the foundation of mobile gaming early adopters to make mobile gaming more accessible and the preferred gaming format for the masses.”

The controller will be available for purchase at retailers and online starting August 1st. Save 10% and pre-order the RiotPWR Controller for iOS (Xbox Edition) today at: https://riotpwr.com/products/riotpwr-mobile-controller-for-ios-xbox-edition.

ABOUT RiotPWR

RiotPWR is the mobile gaming division of T2M, makers of the best-selling mobile gaming controller. The RiotPWR research and development team is composed of some of the most talented developers and support staff that include young adults with neurodiversity. The team has been pioneering mobile gaming hardware for over a decade, bringing the best mobile device technology to gamers around the world. More information is available at www.riotpwr.com.

