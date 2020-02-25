Riot Games Chooses to Build Next Games in League of Legends Franchise on Unity

Riot Games already using Unity to reach more players on more platforms for Legends of Runeterra and League of Legends: Wild Rift

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unity Technologies (https://unity.com/), creator of the world’s leading real-time 3D development platform, today announced that Riot Games, the developer and publisher of League of Legends, has chosen Unity to power Legends of Runeterra and League of Legends: Wild Rift. By using Unity’s optimized reach for more than 20 platforms, Riot Games is able to bring the renowned gameplay, responsive controls, and rich world of League of Legends to more players on more platforms than ever before. Legends of Runeterra is currently in open beta on PC, and will be coming to iOS and Android later this year. League of Legends: Wild Rift is coming to iOS, Android, and consoles in the future.

“Unity’s technology enables us to focus on delivering the beloved League of Legends experience to as many players across as many platforms as possible. We want to meet our players where they are, and Unity’s world-class tools and platform optimization help us achieve that. With the expert support provided by Unity, we’ve been able to unlock the power of Unity’s technology like never before,” said Brian Cho, Head of Corporate and Business Development, Riot Games.

“From the beginning, we wanted Legends of Runeterra to be available on both PC and mobile, so Unity was the obvious choice,” said Dann Webster, Engineering Lead, Legends of Runeterra. “We relied heavily on Unity’s professional services team for ongoing support and performance advice; they’ve been absolutely integral to the ongoing development of our game.”

The League of Legends franchise reaches millions of players in more than 150 countries globally. Working with Unity and its Professional Services team enables Riot Games to target billions of players across the 20+ platforms currently supported by Unity. Each platform is optimized to ensure the same consistent high-quality experience regardless of where players chose to play. Players communicate in-game, powered by Vivox voice chat, part of the Unity suite of tools. Voice comms ensure players across Riot’s product suite can strategize, wherever they are in the world, on any device.

“We are focused on providing the solutions and technology that allows creators to immerse their players in fantastic worlds and experiences,” said Ralph Hauwert, Vice President of Research & Development, Unity Technologies. “Riot Games has woven such a rich tapestry with the world of League of Legends, and our technology now gives them the power to share the same consistent experience with more players, across more platforms, than ever before.”

Unity supports 20+ platforms and currently powers more than half of all new games, including the record-breaking releases of Call of Duty: Mobile (100 million+ downloads week one), and Mario Kart Tour (90 million+ downloads week one). Unity recently released the Unity 2019.3 Tech Stream, which brings forth more than 260 improvements and features, including optimizations for new platforms and the tools and technologies needed to reach them.

For more details on how to get started on Unity please visit the Unity store.

About Unity Technologies

Unity is the creator of the world’s leading real-time 3D development platform, giving users the most powerful and accessible tools to create, operate, and monetize experiences for the real-time world. Unity empowers anyone, regardless of skill level and industry, to create 3D visual content using world-class technology, operate using resources that maximize ease-of-use, and monetize so that they can find success with their creations. The company’s 1,000 person development team keeps Unity at the forefront of development by working alongside partners such as Google, Facebook, Oculus, Autodesk, and Microsoft to ensure optimized support for the latest releases and platforms. Made with Unity experiences reach nearly 3 billion devices worldwide and have been installed more than 29 billion times in the last 12 months. For more information, please visit www.unity.com.

ABOUT RIOT GAMES

Riot Games was founded in 2006 to develop, publish, and support the most player-focused games in the world. In 2009, Riot released its debut title, League of Legends, to worldwide acclaim. League has gone on to be the most-played PC game in the world and a key driver of the explosive growth of esports. As League enters its second decade, Riot continues to evolve the game while delivering new experiences to players with Legends of Runeterra, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Teamfight Tactics, and multiple work-in-progress titles, while exploring the world of Runeterra through multimedia projects across music, comic books, and more. Founded by Brandon Beck and Marc Merrill, Riot is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and has 2,500+ Rioters in 20+ offices worldwide. Riot has been featured on numerous lists including Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For,” “25 Best Companies to Work in Technology,” “100 Best Workplaces for Millennials,” and “50 Best Workplaces for Flexibility.”

Contacts

Charlie Sinhaseni



Unity PR



[email protected]

Brian Chui



Riot Games



[email protected]