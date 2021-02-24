RingCentral Introduces Direct Calls from Salesforce

Sales agents can now manage customer conversations directly from Salesforce for increased efficiency and productivity

BELMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RingCentral—RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced the release of in-app calling for Salesforce. The new feature enables sales agents to make, transfer, and control phone calls directly from Salesforce, resulting in increased productivity and efficiency, and empowering sales agents to drive improved customer engagement.

With in-app calling, sales associates can easily control and manage all customer calls without ever leaving their browser. Users can select their preferred caller ID number, organize multiple calls as separate tabs on the browser, and manage incoming and outgoing calls across devices without having to download any additional software.

“Today’s modern workforce needs the ability to communicate from anywhere using their preferred channels of choice in order to stay connected and efficient,” said Will Moxley, chief product officer at RingCentral. “Our in-app calling for Salesforce brings the capabilities of RingCentral to customer phone conversations directly within a browser, eliminating the need to switch between different apps. Our integration with Salesforce builds on our vision of providing an open platform, where users are empowered to access RingCentral’s cloud-based communications capabilities from within their applications of choice for optimal productivity across their organization.”

The capabilities are built with WebRTC technology and are the latest advancements in the growing list of features of the RingCentral for Salesforce integration that now includes:

In-app calling: Now using WebRTC technology, users can leverage RingCentral calling capabilities like call controls, inbound and outbound calls without ever navigating away from Salesforce. Users can also switch active calls between different RingCentral endpoints.

Now using WebRTC technology, users can leverage RingCentral calling capabilities like call controls, inbound and outbound calls without ever navigating away from Salesforce. Users can also switch active calls between different RingCentral endpoints. High Velocity Sales (HVS): By powering the telephony side of a sales cadence, sales reps have the ability to “click-to-call” right from their work queue for added convenience.

By powering the telephony side of a sales cadence, sales reps have the ability to “click-to-call” right from their work queue for added convenience. Intelligent performance reporting: Users can view a complete dashboard of a team’s performance. Now, users can edit and customize the RingCentral Analytics data as a native Salesforce report through RingCentral’s Cloud Phone Report.

Users can view a complete dashboard of a team’s performance. Now, users can edit and customize the RingCentral Analytics data as a native Salesforce report through RingCentral’s Cloud Phone Report. Click-to-call: Users can place calls from within Salesforce by clicking on any phone number, saving time and improving call efficiency.

Users can place calls from within Salesforce by clicking on any phone number, saving time and improving call efficiency. Instant screen pop-up: Incoming calls trigger screen pop ups with a 360° view of the caller, enabling quality interactions.

Incoming calls trigger screen pop ups with a 360° view of the caller, enabling quality interactions. Call logs: With advanced features such as offline call logging and multi-call log option, agents can address their most important tasks first.

With advanced features such as offline call logging and multi-call log option, agents can address their most important tasks first. Effortless meeting scheduling: Seamlessly schedule RingCentral Video meetings from Salesforce.

Seamlessly schedule RingCentral Video meetings from Salesforce. Integration with the Salesforce app: Reach out to customers on the fly by calling or texting right from Account, Contact, or Lead tabs.

Reach out to customers on the fly by calling or texting right from Account, Contact, or Lead tabs. Work-from-anywhere access: Connect on both Windows® and Mac® devices, using any popular browser.

Connect on both Windows® and Mac® devices, using any popular browser. Interface flexibility: Users can work the way they prefer, in Salesforce Classic or Salesforce Lightning UI.

Sales teams are using RingCentral for Salesforce to improve business continuity, automate tedious tasks, and easily access call history information needed to deliver personalized customer experiences. RingCentral customer Buffalo Americas is a global provider of networking, storage and multimedia solutions for the home and small business environments as well as for system builders and integrators. With in-app calling for Salesforce, Buffalo Americas has been able to easily train their remote sales teams to call customers directly from within their Salesforce browser for fast and efficient call management.

“RingCentral for Salesforce has made our salesforce more productive, and is incredibly simple to deploy and use,” said Ben DeLaurier, Director of Customer Support, Buffalo Americas. “In-app calling allows all of my Salesforce users to have full calling capabilities right from within the RingCentral for Salesforce app. In addition, training users has become simpler and faster. This has been a great help with all of my users, especially in light of a now-distributed workforce.”

The new in-app calling feature is available now as part of RingCentral for Salesforce on the Salesforce AppExchange. To learn more about this new feature, read our blog, RingCentral for Salesforce: leveraging WebRTC for in-app calling.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG) is a leading provider of business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its powerful Message Video Phone™ (MVP™) platform. More flexible and cost effective than legacy on-premise PBX and video conferencing systems that it replaces, RingCentral empowers modern mobile and distributed workforces to communicate, collaborate, and connect via any mode, any device, and any location. RingCentral offers three key products in its portfolio including RingCentral Office® , a Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform including team messaging, video meetings, and a cloud phone system; Glip ® the company’s free video meetings solution with team messaging that enables Smart Video Meetings™; and RingCentral cloud Contact Center solutions. RingCentral’s open platform integrates with leading third party business applications and enables customers to easily customize business workflows. RingCentral is headquartered in Belmont, California, and has offices around the world.

