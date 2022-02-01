rf IDEAS Launches End-to-End FIDO2 Credential Solution with IDmelon

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#authentication–rf IDEAS, a leading manufacturer of credential readers for authentication and logical access, is pleased to announce the release of the rf IDEAS FIDO2 Passwordless Platform powered by IDmelon. This end-to-end solution brings seamless, passwordless authentication to existing credentials by converting them to FIDO2 security keys – overnight.





FIDO2 frees organizations from password management and risk

Nearly 90% of data breaches are due to stolen passwords or human error. Passwordless single-sign on solutions are helping to combat this challenge, and migrating to more secure credentials helps arm your team with a defense mechanism.

“Partnering with rf IDEAS, and their WAVE ID® technology was a strategic decision for IDmelon – leveraging the trust and reliability of their readers to bring the FIDO2 Passwordless Platform to market allows us to jointly deliver an end-to-end solution that organizations can deploy quickly and scale affordably,” remarked CEO and co-founder of IDmelon Bahram Piri.

The rf IDEAS FIDO2 Passwordless Platform eliminates the need for centrally stored passwords that can be hacked, as well as the risk of password theft, phishing and other user-directed cyberattacks. And for users, it’s simple to roll out and easy to use. Organizations can now enable and manage passwordless authentication across credential types, devices and platforms. This rapidly growing industry standard is supported by Microsoft, Google, Apple, and all leading web services and browsers.

Ushering in a new standard for authentication

The logical access control industry is evolving rapidly to combat cyber threats and data breaches while improving the user experience of authentication without risking governance and security.

“At rf IDEAS, we have listened to our customers and are proud to release a solution that removes the complexities of credential migration, converting users quickly and securely to a higher standard of security,” said Raul Cepeda Jr., Vice President of Product and Marketing at rf IDEAS. “Now, access via security keys is possible using existing credentials, WAVE ID readers, and the rf IDEAS Passwordless Platform – evolving the way we think about migration across credentials by leveraging ID badges and smartphones to unlock potential to more secure authentication methods.”

rf IDEAS and IDmelon will be showcasing their joint solution at the upcoming Gartner IAM symposiums in London and Texas this month – to see a full listing of upcoming events visit our Events Page.

To learn more and set up a 1:1 consultation, visit rfIDEAS.com/FIDO2.

About rf IDEAS

rf IDEAS, Inc. is a leader in logical access solutions for healthcare, manufacturing, financial, government, education and enterprise. The company’s WAVE ID readers are trusted by users across the globe and backed by strong partnerships with leading identity and access management providers. rf IDEAS readers enable innovative solutions for single sign-on, secure printing, and mobile authentication while supporting nearly all credentials worldwide. For more information, visit www.rfIDEAS.com.

