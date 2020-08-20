rewardStyle’s Influencer-Driven Shopping App, LIKEtoKNOW.it, Expands into Video Shopping

With online shopping continually on the rise, consumers purchased $500 million worth of products through LIKEtoKNOW.it in the first half of 2020; parent company, rewardStyle, projects $2.5 billion in retail sales this year

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, rewardStyle, the world’s largest monetization platform for premium lifestyle influencers, announced the launch of LTK Shopping Video in its contextual shopping app, LIKEtoKNOW.it. The news was announced virtually to nearly 9,000 influencers at the 8th annual rewardStyle Conference, the world’s largest professional influencer conference, globally, and was immediately made available on the iTunes store.

In the first half of 2020, consumers purchased more than $1 billion worth of products from original rewardStyle influencer content, and are projected to purchase nearly $2.5 billion by the end of 2020. Today, the LIKEtoKNOW.it shopping app is responsible for driving 50 percent of that, with sales across blogs and other social platforms contributing to the balance. With this expansion into shopping videos, rewardStyle influencers can now produce, monetize and share up to two-minute videos in the LIKEtoKNOW.it shopping app, including beauty how-tos, home tours, expanded outfit-sharing and product reviews.

At launch, five thousand retailers are integrated for LTK Shopping Video, making hundreds of millions of products across fashion, home, beauty, fitness and family searchable, discoverable and shoppable by consumers, and notably, commissionable for LTK influencers. Partner brands include mass retailers like Walmart and Target; global beauty retailers such as Sephora, Ulta and MAC; fitness brands like Nike, Adidas and Lululemon; department stores including Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s and Net-a-Porter; and luxury brands like Chanel, Gucci and Saint Laurent.

Shopping Video performance data and analytics will also be available immediately in rewardStyle’s free influencer marketing management dashboard, where brands already manage proprietary performance information like insights into Revenue Producing Influencers (RPI), channel performance, LIKEtoKNOW.it app statistics and campaigns reporting.

“ LTK Shopping Videos are high value and are uniquely created for people who are actively shopping in the app. They bring confidence to the purchase through education, better understanding of product origin, quality, selection and context for use,” said Amber Venz Box, co-founder and president of rewardStyle and LIKEtoKNOW.it, and an influencer herself. “ Our mission is to empower influencers to be as financially successful as possible. The expansion of our fastest growing product, the LIKEtoKNOW.it app, will multiply the opportunity for influencers around the world.”

Among the early users of the new shopping feature are top international influencers such as US-based Mary Lawless Lee of @HappilyGrey, Monica Awe-Etuk of @AwedbyMoni and Jessica Bailey of @JessThrowitOn_, as well as UK-based @LornaLuxe and Louise Roe, and German influencer, Leonie Hanne.

Within LIKEtoKNOW.it, videos will be visible in consumers’ following feeds, on influencers’ profiles, categorized within discovery sections of the app, and indexed in search — all in the context of real, influential people’s lives.

The LIKEtoKNOW.it shopping app launched in 2017 and is the largest global contextual shopping channel powered by influencers. LTK Shopping Video will be immediately available in more than 100 countries and will give tens of thousands of global influencers better tools to engage with consumers and build authentic, emotional connections that are critical for business.

About rewardStyle

rewardStyle is the first and largest invitation-only, end-to-end content monetization platform empowering the world’s premium digital style influencers to achieve maximum economic success for their content across all digital channels. Today, tens of thousands of global influencers leverage rewardStyle’s turn-key ecosystem of innovative technologies, strategic consultancy, and its social monetization and distribution platform, LIKEtoKNOW.it.

Launched in 2017, the LIKEtoKNOW.it shopping app is now the dominant source of influencer-driven retail sales, globally.

rewardStyle is privately held by co-founder and president Amber Venz Box and her husband, Baxter Box, co-founder and CEO. The pair launched the company in 2011 when Amber herself was an influencer, and Baxter oversaw engineering and operations. rewardStyle now counts more than 265 employees across eight international locations and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

